Who are Halsey's parents? Grammy-nominated artist opens up about her "hectic childhood" and "volatile" parents on Call Her Daddy

Grammy-nominated singer Halsey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss "power dynamics and toxic relationships" in her life. On April 15, 2025, the artist sat down with host Alex Cooper and opened up about her childhood and family life.

Ad

According to People magazine, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, known professionally as Halsey, was born to Chris and Nicole Frangipane in 1994.

On the podcast, the singer said that her song Hurt Feelings from the latest album, The Great Impersonator, was about her father, Chris Frangipane. When asked about her bond with her father, she responded that it was "pretty complicated." She attributed their strained relationship to her success as a singer-songwriter at the age of 19, which led to her being the breadwinner of the family.

Ad

Trending

Ad

She spoke about her childhood, stating:

"I had like a really hectic childhood, my parents were really young when they had me, they dropped out of college...and they were like 19 or 20 when they got pregnant, they'd only known each other for a couple months, and you know, they both dropped out and started their family with me."More about Halsey's family

Ad

More about Halsey's family

Halsey was born on September 29, 1994, in New Jersey. She has two younger brothers, Sévian and Dante.

During her interview on Call Her Daddy, the singer shared that her parents used to move their family almost every year in search of better jobs. She added that she was not used to staying at the same school for more than two years.

Halsey also recalled her experiences feeling "irrelevant" when compared to her parents' hardships, and tried her best to "stay out of the way".

Ad

Ad

Host Alex Cooper then posed a question about the singer's parents' romantic relationship, which she described as "volatile". She said:

"My parents were kind of volatile, they were either like super in love and like cuddled on the couch and laid the f**k up, like, you know, going on dates, like obsessed with each other like kids or they were at each others throats. There was no in between."

Ad

The singer also claimed that her household was filled with "aggression." She expressed that she set those standards for her romantic relationships, seemingly normalizing abuse in relationships.

Previously, Halsey told Elle magazine in an exclusive interview, released on May 28, 2015, that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 17, a condition she shared with her mother, Nicole Frangipane.

As per Genius, Halsey's latest 19-track album, The Great Impersonator, was released on October 25, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More