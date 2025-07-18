"Cultural reset" — Fans react to Halsey sharing photos with blue hair with the caption "You rang?"

On July 18, 2025, Halsey surprised fans after she posted a photo dump of her blue hair era with the caption, &quot;You rang?&quot; The singer, known for her vibrant hairstyles, had rocked the teal blue locks during her debut album, Badlands, in 2015.The latest eight-picture photo dump began with an image of the singer sporting her signature blue hair and blue lipstick while drinking a blue-colored beverage. The second picture featured her wearing a pink visor, a white crop top, and blue jeans.One picture showed her smoking a cigarette, while the third and the seventh photos seemed like a throwback to her Badlands era. Another picture depicted a woman, whose face was covered by her blue hair, sitting in a car. The image was captioned, &quot;Is the cure for female loneliness blue hair.&quot;Halsey's recent photodump featuring her blue hair had fans reveling in nostalgia, with one X user writing:&quot;Cultural reset.&quot;domiii @chihiroloverrLINKcultural resetSeveral netizens agreed with this sentiment, stating that Halsey &quot;made history&quot; with the blue hair aesthetic.&quot;Made history with this aesthetic,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Nostalgic (heart eye emoji),&quot; another person added.&quot;Oh this diva, we trust you to bring back 2015 halsey,&quot; someone else commented.Others reminisced about the singer's Badlands era, adding that she defined Tumblr during 2014 and 2015.&quot;Let’s not all pretend like we don’t miss the badlands era/sound,&quot; another user said.&quot;Literally defined Tumblr!&quot; one person tweeted.&quot;Oh she’s about to reheat her 2014 badlands tumblr nachos omg,&quot; another person mentioned.&quot;Peak tumblr era,&quot; someone else commented.&quot;Lemme add this album back into my recents real quick hold on,&quot; another user posted.Halsey recently wrapped up her tour View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHalsey recently wrapped up her fifth headlining tour, titled &quot;For My Last Trick: The Tour,&quot; in support of her 2024 album The Great Impersonator. The North American tour kicked off in Concord, California, on May 10, 2025. The concluding show was held at the Yaamava Theatre in Highland, California, on July 6, 2025.In February 2025, the singer announced the tour with a promo that depicted her &quot;funeral.&quot; For the teaser, she wore a blue wig piled up in curls, and was heard saying:&quot;I always said I'd be buried in this wig, figured I probably should be.&quot;In her interview with Vogue, dated July 2, 2025, Halsey explained the concept behind her recent tour. She reportedly took inspiration from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland for the sets, makeup, and costumes. The tour featured the pop star stumbling down a rabbit hole and entering new worlds, akin to the original story. Halsey performs at Sziget Festival 2024 on August 08, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. (Image via Getty)During the same interview, Halsey mentioned that she worked with multiple Broadway creatives to bring her practical sets to life, continuing that she focused more on physical sets than digital visuals. The singer reportedly performed a different setlist each night and unveiled two new unreleased songs to her fans during some shows.Speaking about touring, the Nightmare singer shared that the entire experience was similar to a &quot;big lovey summer camp vacation,&quot; adding that the band, crew, and dancers all hung out and joked around. She also called the tour her &quot;most exciting and challenging&quot; one yet, touching on her recent health issues.“I’ve just been so overwhelmingly grateful every single night. I didn’t know if I was ever going to get the chance to tour again. Being healthy, and feeling strong in my body every night, and playing songs from the past 10 years of my career, is such a surreal experience,” the singer said.Halsey was diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022. On June 22, 2025, amid her tour, she posted a picture of herself with a port on her chest to give her fans an update about her health.