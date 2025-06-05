Rod Stewart's health issues explored as singer cancels 2nd concert weeks before Glastonbury on doctor's orders

Legendary British rock and pop singer Rod Stewart recently cancelled his second concert in Las Vegas weeks before his scheduled performance at Glastonbury. The singer's cancellation follows his announcement of withdrawing from performing at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum Theatre on June 2, 2025.
Taking to Instagram on May 4, 2025, the singer wrote:
"I’m awfully sorry to have to cancel my show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding.”
The cancelled performances are a part of Stewart's Las Vegas residency, wherein the singer is slated to play three shows on June 7 and 8, 2025. The first cancelled show is rescheduled to June 10, 2025, however, there is no update on an alternative date for the recently cancelled show.
This is not the first instance of Stewart cancelling concerts due to health setbacks, given that he cancelled his August 2024 show celebrating his 200th show of the Las Vegas residency owing to strep throat.
Announcing the same, Stewart wrote at the time:
"Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."
Rod Stewart was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and thyroid cancer in May 2000. The singer revealed that he had been battling prostate cancer for three years in 2019, when he was in remission since July that year.
Rod Stewart clarifies his "days are numbered" statement after fans react with concern for the singer
Around the time for his 80th birthday, singer Rod Stewart talked to the Mirror in July 2024, wherein he said that he was aware that his "days are numbered," adding that he didn't fear the same.
Stewart commented on the phenomenon of death and said:
“We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy.”
At the time, Rod Stewart was amid his final residency, The Hits, at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace. He shared that he still went "mad" on the booze after every show and encouraged his musicians and dancers to refrain from consuming alcohol. The singer mentioned that he realises he isn't like he was in the '70s and '80s, and can't stay up all night.
He also put forth his awareness about not being able to have a voice performance-worthy voice after getting drunk, adding:
"Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show."
However, the Sailing singer addressed his statement about his days being numbered in an interview with The Sun dated August 2024. Assuring concerned fans that his words had been "misunderstood", Rod Stewart said:
"When I said ‘My days are numbered,’ it was purely in jest. Aren’t everybody’s days numbered? I am in embarrassingly wonderful health and enjoying life to the full. I am not dying as far as I know.”
Rod Stewart will perform at Glastonbury 2025 on June 29, 2025. The singer will be playing at the Legends slot, a traditional teatime performance.