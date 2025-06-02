Why did Rod Stewart cancel his Las Vegas residency show? Singer apologizes to his fans as he announces reschedule

Legendary British singer Rod Stewart canceled his most recent Las Vegas residency show at the last minute, citing health reasons. The 80-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 1, 2025, as part of his four pending residency shows in Las Vegas.

However, just hours before he was scheduled to go on stage, Rod Stewart took to his X profile to regretfully inform fans that he was canceling the show as he was "not feeling well." He apologized to the fans gathered to watch his show, adding that the concert will be rescheduled for June 10.

“I am sorry to inform you that I’m not feeling well. And my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date. - Sir Rod,” he wrote.

Rod Stewart is scheduled to return to The Colosseum on June 5, followed by three more residency shows on June 7, June 8, and June 10 (the rescheduled show). In March 2025, the singer took to Instagram to announce that he was extending his Las Vegas residency with new shows in September and October.

This run of his Las Vegas residency was dubbed "The Encore Shows" and was scheduled to run between May 29 and June 8, and between September 24 and October 4.

Rod Stewart had previously canceled shows in 2024 due to poor health

In August 2024, Sir Rod Stewart was forced to cancel some of his US shows after being diagnosed with strep throat and COVID-19. According to one of his Instagram posts at the time, the singer informed his fans that he regretted having to cancel the 200th celebration show of his Las Vegas residency due to strep throat, writing:

"I'm desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

Prior to the cancellation, the veteran singer admitted that his days were numbered in a July 2024 interview with The Sun. However, he revealed that he had "no fear," saying:

“I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy.”

Rod Stewart, who had previously been diagnosed with thyroid and prostate cancer, admitted to being a "bit of a hypochondriac." During the interview, he also shared his fitness regimen, revealing that he worked out around three to four times a week with the same trainer he had worked with over the past 31 years.

In a recent Instagram post in April 2025, Rod Stewart revealed that he had no plans to retire, writing that he was "put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good lord lets [him]."

In other news, Rod Stewart announced his Ultimate Hits Album, an eclectic collection of his classic hits, scheduled for release on June 27. The album's release overlaps with his performance at the upcoming Glastonbury 2025 festival, which is held at the Worthy Farm in Somerset between June 25 and 29. Festival headliners include Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, and The 1975.

