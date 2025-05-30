What led to the cancellation of Shakira and Jason Aldean’s shows at Fenway Park?

Boston's Fenway Park was in for a back-to-back concert on May 29 and 30, 2025, starting with Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour. However, the concert was canceled on Thursday, May 29, 2025, hours before the singer was scheduled to go onstage. Another show, scheduled the following day, May 30, featuring country star Jason Aldean and the music duo Brooks & Dunn, was also canceled.

The reason for it wasn't immediately disclosed. However, Fenway Park initially said it was because of "unforeseen circumstances," in a statement on X on May 29:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled."

However, in a statement shared with Billboard, the reason for canceling Shakira, Jason Aldean, and Brooks & Dunn's concerts was that structural elements were not up to standard. Live Nation said that the structural elements were identified as "not being up to standard" after a routine pre-show check. While all team members were safe, they decided to cancel the concerts.

Live Nation has apologized for the inconvenience and said that refunds for the concert tickets are available at the point of purchase. According to NBC Boston, several fans were outside Fenway Park shortly after the official announcement of the cancellation was made.

Shakira's recent MetLife Stadium concert sparked infectious disease exposure concerns

Shakira's canceled Boston concert isn't the only snag in her ongoing Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour. On May 15, 2025, she had a concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but concerns are growing that the sold-out concert may have been a super-spreader event for an infectious disease.

The New Jersey Department of Health released a warning on Tuesday, May 20. Officials said that a non-New Jersey resident who was infected with measles attended Shakira's concert. Health officials said that anyone in attendance who suspects measles exposure or is experiencing symptoms of an illness should call a healthcare provider before going to an emergency department.

They also advised concertgoers to avoid visiting a medical facility without calling ahead first if they suspect any measles exposure. Officials added that anyone exposed to the disease could develop symptoms as late as June 6, 2025.

However, despite these unfortunate events, including the Waka Waka hitmaker slipping onstage during her concert in Montreal on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour is breaking records.

According to Billboard, the Colombian artist makes it into the top 10 mid-year Boxscore period of 2025.

Coldplay sits at the number one spot of top touring artists at $142.1 million in gross sales in the last 20 shows, with Shakira taking the second spot at $130 million for the last 21 shows.

Other list toppers include SEVENTEEN at No.3, the Eagles at No.4, and Paul McCartney at No.5. Bruno Mars, Usher, Luke Combs, P!nk, and Justin Timberlake also make it to the top 10.

Shakira has previously teased that Wyclef Jean and will.i.am were set to perform with her during her concert at Fenway Stadium.

