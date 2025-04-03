"And they said she can’t sell out stadiums in the US"— Netizens celebrate as Shakira adds new concert dates to her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Netizens have reacted to Shakira adding two extra dates in New York and Miami for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. This marks the seventh concert tour of the songstress’s career in support of her twelfth studio album of the same name.

Ad

The tour began on February 11, 2025, at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro and is set to conclude on November 16, 2025, at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru. The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is the songstress’s first concert tour since her El Dorado World Tour in 2018.

On Wednesday, April 2, the Waka Waka hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the addition of two extra concert dates in Miami and New York. The extra shows are planned for May 16 and June 7 at MetLife Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium, respectively. She captioned the Instagram story as:

Ad

Trending

"Announcing a second stadium date in Miami on Saturday, June 7th and a second stadium date in New York on Friday, May 16th! for the support, I can't wait to together from the first to the last song!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several pop culture handles, like @PopCrave on X, instantly picked up the news, resulting in netizens penning down their views. Among them, X user @ms__lost hailed her as the "Queen of Latin music," writing:

"Truly the Queen of Latin music . And they said she can’t sell out stadiums in the US."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wow, Shakira adding more shows at MetLife Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium is absolutely amazing! Shakira is so beautiful and incredible!" wrote another.

"Greatest female performer. She’s doing this in a secondary market. Just insane," another user commented.

One user raved about the energy in the concerts, writing:

Looks like Shakira is giving fans even more chances to see her live in Miami and New York, the energy is going to be insane! can’t wait for these extra dates," one said.

Ad

"Wow, Shakira is bringing the heat with those extra dates! It must be electric to see her live—who's planning to snag tickets?" interrogated another.

"I am waiting for an announcement like this but for Seattle!!" opined a user.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"She’s definitely coming for that $1 Billion tour," a fan claimed.

Ad

"I get it, her shows in this tour are really incredible," raved another.

"Her stupid team was so wrong to put her in arenas at the very beginning. Look at the demand! Same goes for Gaga :(," commented a user on X.

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has been record-breaking so far

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 (Image via Getty)

The update about Shakira adding extra tour dates in Miami and New York follows her astounding success in the Latin American leg of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour so far.

Ad

The songstress made history with her lucrative seven-show run at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. Her shows in Mexico also provided an economic boost to the country. Over 450,000 fans attended her shows in the country, which resulted in a 5% boost in the hotel occupancy. Shakira also performed at her hometown in Barranquilla on February 20 and 21 after almost 19 years. In turn, the city honored her with a statue.

The overwhelming success of the tour has also affected the charts. For the first time in her career, Shakira has taken the top spot of Billboard's Top Tour Ranking, becoming the first Latin American artist to hit the landmark. The North American leg of the show starts on May 13, 2025, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Ad

Here is the full schedule of the North American leg of Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour:

May 13 : Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC May 15 : MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ May 20 : Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC May 22 : Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI May 26 : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON May 29 : Fenway Park, Boston, MA

: Fenway Park, Boston, MA May 31 : Nationals Park, Washington, DC

: Nationals Park, Washington, DC June 4 : Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL June 6 : Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL June 11 : Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX June 13 : Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX June 15 : Toyota Center, Houston, TX

: Toyota Center, Houston, TX June 20 : SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA June 22 : Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ June 26 : Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA June 28 : Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV June 30: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Ad

Read More: Shakira announces ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ 2024 world tour during surprise Coachella performance

Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ World Tour 2024: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback