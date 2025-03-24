"Kendrick isn’t even top 5" — Internet reacts to Billboard's list of highest first-week sales for rap albums in the 2020s

A fresh debate has erupted across social media as hip-hop fans react to Billboard's recently released list of the highest first-week sales for rap albums in the 2020s.

Ad

On March 24, 2025, Billboard released a ranking of the highest-grossing first-week rap album sales of the 2020s. Topping the list was Drake's Certified Lover Boy, which sold 613,000 units in its first week. Originally released on September 3, 2021, the album features 21 tracks.

The ranking sparked widespread discussion on X, with many users expressing disbelief that Kendrick Lamar's album did not make the top five. One netizen commented:

"Kendrick isn't even top 5 ￼😭."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Moreover, many users reflected on Drake's dominance in the rankings. While some called Drizzy the "GOAT," others suggested that he made landing in the top five so easy.

"Drake is genuinely the goat man, holy sh*t," a netizen on X commented.

"drizzy 3/5 of top 5 its too easy," another wrote on X.

"GOAT at the Top," a third user commented.

Meanwhile, some stated that if Playboi Carti had been consistent with his music releases, he would have been in the top five.

Ad

"if carti learns how to ship on time music would've been #1 or #2 baby boi will be there if he ships," a user on X commented.

"If only they included Carti's bundles dawg🤦🏾‍♂️💿🔥," another wrote on X.

"PUT MUSIC ABOVER GNX LIKE IT SHOULD BE 320K GOAT," a third commented.

As of now, neither of the artists has reflected on the comments online.

Ad

Billboard releases ranking of highest first-week sales for 2020s rap albums

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 24, 2025, Billboard released a list of the top 17 albums released in the 2020s and having the highest-grossing first week.

Securing the second spot on the list was American rapper Jarad Anthony Higgins, known professionally as Juice Wrld. His third studio album, Legends Never Die, was released on July 10, 2020, and, according to Billboard, sold 497,000 units in the first week.

Rounding out the top three was Texas artist Travis Scott with his fourth studio album, Utopia, released through Cactus Jack and Epic Records on July 28, 2023. The album had a 73:27 length and sold 496,000 units in the first week.

Ad

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by Canadian rapper Drake. In fourth place was his collaborative album, Her Loss, created with British-American rapper 21 Savage. Released on November 4, 2022, through OVO Sound and Republic Records, the album featured a guest appearance from Travis Scott. The album, which had 16 tracks in total, sold 404,000 units in the first week, according to Billboard.

Drake's eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, ranked fifth. The album featured several artists, including 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, Lil Yachty, and more, and sold 402,000 units in the first week. Released on October 6, 2023, the track was nominated for the Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Album 2024.

Ad

Ad

Other notable mentions include Travis Scott's second mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, at number six. While Kendrick Lamar's GNX charted at number seven with 319,000 units sold. Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC also made it to the list, at number ten with 298,000 units.

The highest first-week sales for an album indicate an artist's anticipation and fanbase engagement. However, this metric alone does not fully measure the album's overall quality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback