"Bro said it works for Kanye West let me try this" — Internet reacts to Lil Yachty saying BLM was a scam on "Feeding Starving Celebrities"

On Wednesday, March 12, @FearedBuck posted a clip from Lil Yachty's interview with Quen Blackwell - the American influencer and YouTuber who runs Feeding Starving Celebrities Ft. Slushy Noobz.

The clip opened with Yachty and Blackwell in conversation, with the subject of the BLM movement coming up, to which the Dynamic Duo rapper said:

"BLM is a scam... It was literally a scam. They had brought mansions and... you probably don't know anything about it 'cause you don't care about Black people."

Blackwell jokingly pointed at her own skin color (she was also Black) as proof that she cared about Black people. Yachty then replied by saying:

"It's a disguise."

The clip has since gone viral, receiving more than 800K views and 11K likes in less than a day of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to Lil Yachty's statement about the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement being a scam, with one of them writing:

"Bro said it works for Kanye West let me try this"

For the unversed, Kanye West wore a t-shirt with "WHITE LIVES MATTER" printed on it to a Paris fashion show in October 2022, which started a controversy. After the event, Ye posted on his Instagram story:

"Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now's it's over you're welcome."

Some netizens speculated that the Minnesota rapper might be targeted by the widespread cancel culture online for "speaking the truth".

"bro is gonna get cancelled for speaking the truth" - commented an X user.

"Never really been a yachty fan like that but this shows he’s actually more informed than 95% of rappers." - added another one.

"They have huge mansions and nice cars. The organization of BLM was a sham. Took full advantage of poc outcry" - posted a third netizen.

More netizens spoke in Yachty's favor, adding that the money raised in the movement did nothing for the cause, and was the "most pointless black protest".

"He right tho... The BLM non-profit head used donated funds to buy real estate" - uploaded a fourth user.

"The money going to blm just makes the founders rich. aint nothin going to that cause" - wrote a fiftth one.

"He talking about how the BLM leaders were living it up, going on lavish trips and purchasing luxury homes, all funded by dead Black bodies." - added a sixth netizen.

"BLM was the most pointless black protest what was accomplished (im black)" - commented a seventh one.

Lil Yachty launched his own tequila seltzer brand last month

Lil Yachty's interview with Quen Blackwell comes a couple of weeks after he launched his own tequila seltzer brand called Yacht Water on February 27.

Yachty says in an ad:

"I’m sure you guys know I don’t really enjoy alcohol. Honestly, it’s not that I don’t want to, I just don’t like the taste... I wanted something that tastes good, so I made Yacht Water."

Per Billboard, the 66 rapper teamed up with Kevin "Coach K" Lee from Quality Control and Sneaky Pete Spirits on his new business.

A day before the release of Yacht Water, Lil Yachty - born Miles McCollum -was on the Club Shay Shay podcast, revealing he spent over $1.3 million in a week as a teenager.

When host Shannon Sharpe asked what the rapper bought with that kind of money, Yachty listed a Mercedes G-Class G-Wagon for himself, a Range Rover for his mother, and diamond dental implants and veneers.

Lil Yachty also mentioned that he earned the money back relatively quickly, with his bank account replete with cash once again within two weeks.

