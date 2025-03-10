What was Kanye's outfit of the day Instagram post controversy? Rapper comes under fire over viral robe post

On Sunday morning, March 9, Kanye 'Ye' West faced backlash for uploading a controversial post featuring an image of a Ku Klux Klan robe with the caption, 'Outfit of the day,' on his Instagram.

Additionally, the day before, on Saturday, he announced that he would be bringing back his Sunday Service choir events. In his Instagram Stories, Ye also shared a snapshot of a text message conversation with Jason White, the choir director for Sunday Services:

"Sunday Service Returns March 16 2025.”

For context, as per The Mail's March 9 report, the white robe with a pointed hood was originally intended to hide the identities of KKK members. It gained popularity after being featured in D. W. Griffith's film The Birth of a Nation.

The robes allegedly served as the primary source of funding for the far-right, Protestant-led white supremacist hate group in the 1920s. It reportedly gathered 8 million members and actively opposed immigrants from Southern and Eastern Europe, Black people, Jews, and Catholics.

Kanye West sparks controversy again with latest post

On Saturday, Ye announced on social media that Sunday services would resume. The Chicago native also shared a picture of white robes resembling those worn by the Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacist organization, on Sunday morning.

After his posts went viral, he faced criticism online. For the unphased, Kanye started the choir group called the Sunday Service. The group began in early 2019 and continued until 2021.

His gospel ensemble performed at sizable events in locations like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Detroit, Houston, Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C. Many of these sessions were live-streamed.

The group is now led by the choir director, Jason White. In addition to performing on Friday, September 27, the day West's album Jesus Is King was announced for release, the choir has performed every Sunday since January 2019.

Three months later, on Christmas Day of 2019, their first album, Jesus Is Born, was released. However, as per HipHopDX’s August 15 report, the Sunday Service Choir became the center of legal issues for the Yeezy founder. In a 2021 lawsuit, he was accused of violating labor regulations and failing to pay them.

The choir's nearly 1,000 members banded together to sue West for mistreating and underpaying performers. West hasn't been seen at a Sunday Service session since June 2024, so the group is seemingly operating without him.

Meanwhile, as per Britannica, the Ku Klux Klan, sometimes abbreviated as the KKK, is a far-right, Christian extremist, white supremacist organization led by Protestants in the United States. It has been described by several historians as the first terrorist organization in America.

To enforce their standards and persecute their victims, most notably African Americans, Jews, and Catholics, the group has reportedly operated through various secret societies, frequently using terrorism, violence, and intimidation.

This isn't the only time in recent months that Kanye has sparked controversy with his posts. As per Business Standard's February 11 report, the rapper's X account became a forum for his controversial opinions, drawing significant criticism online.

Kanye made several posts, including racist, misogynistic, and antisemitic remarks. He also called for Diddy's release from prison, allegedly attacked Jews, declared himself a N*zi, and even put N*zi-themed apparel for sale on his official website.

Additionally, on his X account, he shared explicit content and made fun of plus-size women. He wrote statements such as:

“I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT B***.. Let's SEE IF YALL GIVE THAT MONEY BACK"

Kanye further said:

"IM A N*ZI... ELON STOLE MY N*ZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE."

Despite the backlash, Kanye has yet to address the controversy.

