"Bro needs to start a family" — Internet reacts to Drake giving hugs to people at Area 29 strip club in Houston

A video of Drake recently visiting Area 29, a famous strip club in Houston, went viral on X over the weekend. The clip, posted on X by user @FearedBuck on March 23, 2025, gardened over 574K views at the time of this article.

The Canadian rapper was seen hugging patrons and performers alike, including a dancer supposedly named Gigi, whom he name-dropped in his track Gimme A Hug from his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Drizzy also alluded to Area 29 in the same song, rapping:

"Yeah, I know that you work in the club/ Know that these people might judge/ But f**k it, you family to us/ So come over here and give me some love/ Yeah, give me a hug/ I miss you h*es, give me a hug/ Give me a hug, give me a hug/ What can I say? I miss you girls, I'm stuck in my ways/ Princess, Gigi, Pooh, Pink, Luxury, y'all gotta come to the stage/ Yeah, come to the stage and show me some love."

Drake's recent visit to Area 29 was met with mixed responses from netizens on X. One user bashed the rapper for frequenting strip clubs, writing:

"Bro needs to start a family. he’s way to old to be clubbing."

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, wondering why the 38-year-old rapper was still clubbing.

"Ain’t this man married?!?! Why is he at a strip club?!??" one user questioned.

"Bro went from ‘Certified Lover Boy’ to ‘Certified Club Boy’ real quick. At this point, is he even making music or just living in strip clubs?" another person added.

"Drake is a where my hug at type," someone else commented.

However, others claimed Drake was "living his lyrics," referencing his song, Gimme A Hug.

"Drake really out here living his lyrics, that's the realest. Gigi must've been hyped," one person tweeted.

"Could never make me hate nb that live what he rap," another person added.

"Drake really out here method acting his own lyrics bestie, giving hugs like he's santa at the north pole," someone else commented.

"Drake really out here turning lyrics into real-life side quests," another user posted.

Drake celebrated his 38th birthday at Area 29

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Drake celebrated his 38th birthday at Area 29 with his friends and OVO crew. On October 23 (the evening before his birthday), the rapper first met his parents at a restaurant in Houston. Videos taken at the time showed him with his mother, Sandi, and father, Dennis, celebrating his birthday with a three-tier cake and a private dinner.

Following the dinner, the rapper was seen at Area 29 with his entourage, where NBA stars Taj Gibson and Kemba Walker joined him for the festivities. According to Hot97, he reportedly spent $50,000 in cash at the club. Area 29 also previewed the rapper's newest song, Plot Twist, with videos showing Drizzy rapping along to the track.

The Canadian rapper also continued his tradition of treating his Houston fans on his birthday for the third year, offering free Dave's Hot Chicken sandwiches to people who stopped by the outlet that day. For the unversed, Drizzy has been one of the largest investors in Dave's Hot Chicken since 2021.

In other Drake-related news, the rapper's defamation lawsuit with UMG is still ongoing at the time of this article. However, on March 17, the label filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, dubbing it “a misguided attempt” by Drizzy to “salve his wounds” after he “lost a rap battle” with Kendrick Lamar.

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice," the motion read.

Following this, Drizzy's legal team responded to the motion with a statement to Variety, dubbing UMG a "greedy company" that filed the motion to "avoid accountability." As of this writing, the judge has not yet ruled on UMG's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

