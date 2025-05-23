When did Shakira perform at MetLife Stadium? Health officials issue alert for measles exposure at the concert in New Jersey 

Health officials in New Jersey have issued a public health alert following a confirmed case of measles exposure at Shakira's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" World Tour concert held at MetLife Stadium. The announcement stated that all individuals present at the stadium from 7:30 p.m. on May 15 through 1 a.m. on May 16 could be at risk of infection.

More than 82,000 people attended the event, and public health officials are currently reviewing the situation since it was confirmed that a non-Jersey resident with the virus was present at the show. Since measles is very contagious, people attending during that period may have been exposed.

NJDOH published the following on their website,

“The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is alerting residents about potential exposures associated with a newly identified case of measles in a non-NJ resident who attended a concert in NJ while infectious.”

They added,

“Potentially exposed individuals, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as June 6, 2025. As of the time of this release on May 20, no additional associated cases in New Jersey have been identified.”

Measles is a viral disease that spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Recent updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that measles cases in the U.S. have surpassed 1,000 confirmed instances. This number marks the highest tally in recent years.

Shakira's “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour sold out nights at MetLife Stadium

On May 15, 2025, Shakira brought her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The tour is named after her 2024 album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

The concert sold out, and over 82,000 people showed up, recording an important moment in her North American tour. La Fuerte was Shakira's first song of the night, setting up an evening filled with her famous old tracks and her latest music.

After her first North American show on her 2025 tour, Shakira expressed her excitement over Instagram, stating,

"A packed stadium singing along to every song on our opening night in North America, it doesn't get better than that. Thank you, Charlotte! #LMYNLWorldTourCharlotte #LMYNLWorldTour"

A standout moment happened when Ozuna stepped onstage with her to sing their joint track Monotonía. The singer also belted out fan favorites, including Hips Don't Lie, Whenever, Wherever, and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

Shakira gave a memorable performance on May 16, 2025, at MetLife Stadium during her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour." The crowd was even more excited when Pitbull made a surprise appearance.

