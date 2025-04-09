Glastonbury Festival 2025: Lineup, ticket resale and everything to know

The Glastonbury Festival 2025 is scheduled to take place from June 25, 2025, to June 29, 2025. The venue has been set as Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England. The festival was first held in 1970, and at the time it was known as the Pilton Pop, Folk and Blues Festival.

Former rock band Tyrannosaurus Rex performed during the music festival's first year. According to an article by the Victoria & Albert Museum, by 1971, the music festival was renamed as the Glastonbury Festival. The 2025 edition is set to feature headlining acts from artists like The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The dates and information about the ticket sales of the 2025 edition were announced months back in October 2024. According to their official website, all the tickets sold out, following the initial sales in November 2024. The website further added:

"There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2025."

For the coach and ticket packages, the ticket sales began on November 17, 2024. Pre-registration had to be done by November 11 at 5 pm GMT. It was added that people who had registered in previous years did not need another registration for the 2025 edition.

According to a Billboard report, the tickets were priced at £373.50, with an additional booking fee of £5. A deposit of £75 was required at the time of booking, and the entire amount had to be cleared by the first week of April 2025.

Glastonbury Festival 2025 full lineup

The much-awaited Glastonbury Festival will feature performances from a wide range of artists, including Biffy Clyro, Charli XCX, Doechii, Rod Stewart, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, and Goat, to name a few. The full lineup for Glastonbury Festival 2025, which was released last month, is mentioned below:

June 27, 2025 (Friday):

The 1975

Loyle Carner

Biffy Clyro

Alanis Morissette

Busta Rhymes

Maribou State

Gracie Abrams

Four Tet

Wet Leg

Anohni and the Johnsons

BadBadNotGood

Blossoms

Burning Spear

CMAT

Denzel Curry

En Vogue

English Teacher

Fatboy Slim

Faye Webster

Floating Points

Franz Ferdinand

Glass Beams

Inhaler

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Osees

PinkPantheress

Self Esteem

Supergrass

Vieux Farka Touré

Wunderhorse

June 28, 2025 (Saturday):

Neil Young

Charli XCX

Raye

Doechii

Deftones

Ezra Collective

John Fogerty

Amyl and the Sniffers

Amaarae

Beabadoobee

Beth Gibbons

Bob Vylan

Brandi Carlile

Caribou

Father John Misty

Gary Numan

Greentea Peng

Jade

Japanese Breakfast

Kaiser Chiefs

Kneecap

Leftfield

Lucy Dacus

Nick Lowe

Nova Twins

Pa Salieu

Scissor Sisters

The Script

TV on the Radio

Weezer

Yussef Dayes

June 29, 2025 (Sunday):

Olivia Rodrigo

Rod Stewart

The Prodigy

Noah Kahan

Nile Rogers & Chic

Wolf Alice

Jorja Smith

Overmono

The Libertines

AJ Tracey

Black Uhuru

Celeste

Cymande

Danilo Plessow

Djo

Future Islands

Girl in Red

Goat

Joy Crookes

Kae Tempest

Katy J Pearson

Parcels

PAWSA

Royel Otis

Shaboozey

Snow Patrol

Sprints

St. Vincent

The Big Moon

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Maccabees

The Selecter

Turnstile

The official website of the Glastonbury Festival wrote that this would be Neil Young's second time headlining, following his performance in 2009. According to reports by NME, organizers have confirmed that "many more acts and attractions [are] still to be announced." Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Glastonbury festival.

