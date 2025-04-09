  • home icon
  • Music
  • Glastonbury Festival 2025: Lineup, ticket resale and everything to know

Glastonbury Festival 2025: Lineup, ticket resale and everything to know

By Aaratrika Bal
Modified Apr 09, 2025 19:32 GMT
Glastonbury Festival 2025 Tickets Sell Out In Minutes - Source: Getty
Glastonbury Festival 2025 Tickets Sell Out In Minutes(Image via Getty)

The Glastonbury Festival 2025 is scheduled to take place from June 25, 2025, to June 29, 2025. The venue has been set as Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England. The festival was first held in 1970, and at the time it was known as the Pilton Pop, Folk and Blues Festival.

Ad

Former rock band Tyrannosaurus Rex performed during the music festival's first year. According to an article by the Victoria & Albert Museum, by 1971, the music festival was renamed as the Glastonbury Festival. The 2025 edition is set to feature headlining acts from artists like The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The dates and information about the ticket sales of the 2025 edition were announced months back in October 2024. According to their official website, all the tickets sold out, following the initial sales in November 2024. The website further added:

"There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2025."

For the coach and ticket packages, the ticket sales began on November 17, 2024. Pre-registration had to be done by November 11 at 5 pm GMT. It was added that people who had registered in previous years did not need another registration for the 2025 edition.

Ad

According to a Billboard report, the tickets were priced at £373.50, with an additional booking fee of £5. A deposit of £75 was required at the time of booking, and the entire amount had to be cleared by the first week of April 2025.

Glastonbury Festival 2025 full lineup

Ad

The much-awaited Glastonbury Festival will feature performances from a wide range of artists, including Biffy Clyro, Charli XCX, Doechii, Rod Stewart, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, and Goat, to name a few. The full lineup for Glastonbury Festival 2025, which was released last month, is mentioned below:

June 27, 2025 (Friday):

  • The 1975
  • Loyle Carner
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Alanis Morissette
  • Busta Rhymes
  • Maribou State
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Four Tet
  • Wet Leg
  • Anohni and the Johnsons
  • BadBadNotGood
  • Blossoms
  • Burning Spear
  • CMAT
  • Denzel Curry
  • En Vogue
  • English Teacher
  • Fatboy Slim
  • Faye Webster
  • Floating Points
  • Franz Ferdinand
  • Glass Beams
  • Inhaler
  • Lola Young
  • Myles Smith
  • Osees
  • PinkPantheress
  • Self Esteem
  • Supergrass
  • Vieux Farka Touré
  • Wunderhorse
Ad

June 28, 2025 (Saturday):

  • Neil Young
  • Charli XCX
  • Raye
  • Doechii
  • Deftones
  • Ezra Collective
  • John Fogerty
  • Amyl and the Sniffers
  • Amaarae
  • Beabadoobee
  • Beth Gibbons
  • Bob Vylan
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Caribou
  • Father John Misty
  • Gary Numan
  • Greentea Peng
  • Jade
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • Kaiser Chiefs
  • Kneecap
  • Leftfield
  • Lucy Dacus
  • Nick Lowe
  • Nova Twins
  • Pa Salieu
  • Scissor Sisters
  • The Script
  • TV on the Radio
  • Weezer
  • Yussef Dayes

June 29, 2025 (Sunday):

  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rod Stewart
  • The Prodigy
  • Noah Kahan
  • Nile Rogers & Chic
  • Wolf Alice
  • Jorja Smith
  • Overmono
  • The Libertines
  • AJ Tracey
  • Black Uhuru
  • Celeste
  • Cymande
  • Danilo Plessow
  • Djo
  • Future Islands
  • Girl in Red
  • Goat
  • Joy Crookes
  • Kae Tempest
  • Katy J Pearson
  • Parcels
  • PAWSA
  • Royel Otis
  • Shaboozey
  • Snow Patrol
  • Sprints
  • St. Vincent
  • The Big Moon
  • The Brian Jonestown Massacre
  • The Maccabees
  • The Selecter
  • Turnstile

The official website of the Glastonbury Festival wrote that this would be Neil Young's second time headlining, following his performance in 2009. According to reports by NME, organizers have confirmed that "many more acts and attractions [are] still to be announced." Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Glastonbury festival.

About the author
Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.

Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.

Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी