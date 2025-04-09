Glastonbury Festival 2025: Lineup, ticket resale and everything to know

The Glastonbury Festival 2025 is scheduled to take place from June 25, 2025, to June 29, 2025. The venue has been set as Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England. The festival was first held in 1970, and at the time it was known as the Pilton Pop, Folk and Blues Festival.
Former rock band Tyrannosaurus Rex performed during the music festival's first year. According to an article by the Victoria & Albert Museum, by 1971, the music festival was renamed as the Glastonbury Festival. The 2025 edition is set to feature headlining acts from artists like The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo.
The dates and information about the ticket sales of the 2025 edition were announced months back in October 2024. According to their official website, all the tickets sold out, following the initial sales in November 2024. The website further added:
"There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2025."
For the coach and ticket packages, the ticket sales began on November 17, 2024. Pre-registration had to be done by November 11 at 5 pm GMT. It was added that people who had registered in previous years did not need another registration for the 2025 edition.
According to a Billboard report, the tickets were priced at £373.50, with an additional booking fee of £5. A deposit of £75 was required at the time of booking, and the entire amount had to be cleared by the first week of April 2025.
Glastonbury Festival 2025 full lineup
The much-awaited Glastonbury Festival will feature performances from a wide range of artists, including Biffy Clyro, Charli XCX, Doechii, Rod Stewart, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, and Goat, to name a few. The full lineup for Glastonbury Festival 2025, which was released last month, is mentioned below:
June 27, 2025 (Friday):
- The 1975
- Loyle Carner
- Biffy Clyro
- Alanis Morissette
- Busta Rhymes
- Maribou State
- Gracie Abrams
- Four Tet
- Wet Leg
- Anohni and the Johnsons
- BadBadNotGood
- Blossoms
- Burning Spear
- CMAT
- Denzel Curry
- En Vogue
- English Teacher
- Fatboy Slim
- Faye Webster
- Floating Points
- Franz Ferdinand
- Glass Beams
- Inhaler
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
- Osees
- PinkPantheress
- Self Esteem
- Supergrass
- Vieux Farka Touré
- Wunderhorse
June 28, 2025 (Saturday):
- Neil Young
- Charli XCX
- Raye
- Doechii
- Deftones
- Ezra Collective
- John Fogerty
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Amaarae
- Beabadoobee
- Beth Gibbons
- Bob Vylan
- Brandi Carlile
- Caribou
- Father John Misty
- Gary Numan
- Greentea Peng
- Jade
- Japanese Breakfast
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Kneecap
- Leftfield
- Lucy Dacus
- Nick Lowe
- Nova Twins
- Pa Salieu
- Scissor Sisters
- The Script
- TV on the Radio
- Weezer
- Yussef Dayes
June 29, 2025 (Sunday):
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rod Stewart
- The Prodigy
- Noah Kahan
- Nile Rogers & Chic
- Wolf Alice
- Jorja Smith
- Overmono
- The Libertines
- AJ Tracey
- Black Uhuru
- Celeste
- Cymande
- Danilo Plessow
- Djo
- Future Islands
- Girl in Red
- Goat
- Joy Crookes
- Kae Tempest
- Katy J Pearson
- Parcels
- PAWSA
- Royel Otis
- Shaboozey
- Snow Patrol
- Sprints
- St. Vincent
- The Big Moon
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- The Maccabees
- The Selecter
- Turnstile
The official website of the Glastonbury Festival wrote that this would be Neil Young's second time headlining, following his performance in 2009. According to reports by NME, organizers have confirmed that "many more acts and attractions [are] still to be announced." Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Glastonbury festival.