Where to stream the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards online? Lineup, nominations, and all you need to know 

The 32nd Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) is set to take place at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on February 15-16, 2025 (Saturday-Sunday). It's an annual music event in South Korea organized by Hanteo Global Inc., the company behind the Hanteo Chart.

The two-day ceremony will begin with a red carpet event, and winners will be determined based on the previous year’s Hanteo Chart data. South Korean channel MNET will broadcast the event on television, with TVING providing domestic streaming and BIGCC managing global streaming. The red carpet commences at 5:00 PM KST, with the ceremony following at 7:00 PM KST.

Below are the details of the lineup and nominations for the Hanteo Music Awards.

Here's everything you need to know about the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon and Jung Jin Young, also known as Jinyoung from Netflix's Sweet Home, will serve as hosts at the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024. The performers and presenters lineup of the Hanteo Music Awards features diverse artists, from rising stars to seasoned performers. Here's the full list.

Day 1 performers lineup (February 15):

INSOONI

Kim Jae Joong

Lee Mujin

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)

Yeonjun (TXT)

Minnie ((G)I-DLE)

ARTMS

tripleS

EPEX

NOWADAYS

SAY MY NAME

Day 2 performers lineup (February 16):

HYB (Huh Gak, Shin Yong Jae, Im Han Byul)

Young Tak

Lee Seung-yoon

Choi Ye Na

RIIZE

NCT WISH

EVNNE

LIGHTSUM

YOUNG POSSE

8TURN

Day 1 presenters' lineup:

Kwon In Ha

Yoonsang

Kim Johan

HWANHEE

BRIAN

ANDY

KAHI

Nicole

Jeon Sun Ah

Day 2 presenters' lineup:

INSOONI

Park Mi Kyeong

Jang Woo Hyuk

HWANGBO

SOYOU

JeA

Kim Yong Jun

Kim Ho Young

MUZIE

Lee Hee Jin

Key award categories and nominees in the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards

The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards feature multiple categories recognizing artists based on sales, popularity, and regional influence. The awards cover various aspects of the music industry. Below is a list of the pivotal awards and categories.

Global Artist Award categorized by continent

The Global Artist Award spans multiple regions, including Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania, recognizing artists with worldwide influence.

Asia:

Super Junior – D&E

VANNER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

PLAVE

EXO’s Chanyeol

NCT’s Jaehyun

NCT’s Taeyong

BTS’ Jin

BTS’ Jimin

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

Africa:

Red Velvet's Wendy

Taeyong

BTS RM

Jin

Jimin

J-Hope

ITZY

NCT Doyoung

Chanyeol

ATEEZ

North America:

VANNER

SF9

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TXT's Yeonjun

ITZY

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo

Jimin

Jin

South America:

TWICE's Tzuyu

TXT

Taeyong

BLACKPINK's Rosé

Jimin

Jin

J-Hope

G-Dragon

Chanyeol

Cha Eunwoo

Europe:

ZEROBASEONE

Yeonjun

TXT

Taeyong

Jin

Jimin

BTS' J-Hope

ITZY

G-Dragon

Chanyeol

Oceania:

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

Jaehyun

Jimin

Jin

Taeyong

TXT

TWICE

Wendy

Yeonjun

Award categories and nominees

The Hanteo Music Awards comprise categories from Artist of the Year (Bonsang) to genre-specific ones like Ballad, Hip-Hop, and Trot. Newer groups and debuting artists are also featured in the Rookie of the Year and Emerging Artist categories.

Artist of the Year (Bonsang):

ZEROBASEONE

Yuqi

YoungTak

WayV

TWS

TWICE

tripleS

TXT

THE BOYZ

Taeyeon

Stray Kids

SEVENTEEN

Rosé

RM

RIIZE

Red Velvet

QWER

PLAVE

P1Harmony

NMIXX

NewJeans

NCT WISH

NCT Dream

NCT 127

Lim Young-woong

Lee Young-ji

Lee Chan-won

LE SSERAFIM

KISS OF LIFE

Kep1er

Jin

Jimin

Jennie

J-Hope

IVE

IU

ITZY

ILLIT

Hwang Young-woong

G-Dragon

ENHYPEN

Eclipse

DAY6

CRAVITY

BOYNEXTDOOR

Baekhyun

BABYMONSTER

ATEEZ

aespa

(G)I-DLE

Rookie of the Year – Female:

ARTMS

BADVILLAIN

BABYMONSTER

Candy Shop

izna

ILLIT

MADEIN

KATSEYE

MEOVV

RESCENE

SAY MY NAME

UNIS

Rookie of the Year – Male:

B.D.U.

JD1

NEXZ

WAKER

TIOT

NOMAD

ALL (H)OURS

ASC2NT

DXMON

NCT WISH

NOWADAYS

TWS

Special Award – Ballad:

10cm

BOL4

Davichi

EXO's Doh Kyung-soo aka D.O.

Heize

Kyuhyun

Lee Mujin

Roy Kim

Taeyeon

Younha

Special Award – Hip-Hop:

Crush

Dean

J-Hope

Jay Park

Lee Young-ji

Zico

RM

Special Award (Band):

CNBLUE

DAY6

Lee Seung-yoon

LUCY

N.Flying

ONEWE

QWER

Xdinary Heroes

Special Award (Trot):

Hwang Young-woong

Jang Min-ho

Jung Dong-won

Kim Hee-jae

Lee Chan-won

Lim Young-woong

YoungTak

Emerging Artist:

Hui

FIFTY FIFTY

EVNNE

ARTMS

LUN8

8TURN

MEOVV

xikers

YOUNG POSSE

YOUNITE

NEXZ

n.SSign

Post-Generation Award:

Xdinary Heroes

TEMPEST

Kim Hee Jae

EPEX

CIX

DRIPPIN

BAE173

Billlie

BLITZERS

DKB

PURPLE KISS

STAYC

Weeekly

YENA

As the Hanteo Music Awards approach, fans are eager to see which artists will take the stage and receive top honors.

