Where to stream the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards online? Lineup, nominations, and all you need to know 

The 32nd Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) is set to take place at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on February 15-16, 2025 (Saturday-Sunday). It's an annual music event in South Korea organized by Hanteo Global Inc., the company behind the Hanteo Chart.
The two-day ceremony will begin with a red carpet event, and winners will be determined based on the previous year’s Hanteo Chart data. South Korean channel MNET will broadcast the event on television, with TVING providing domestic streaming and BIGCC managing global streaming. The red carpet commences at 5:00 PM KST, with the ceremony following at 7:00 PM KST.
Below are the details of the lineup and nominations for the Hanteo Music Awards.
(G)I-DLE's Miyeon and Jung Jin Young, also known as Jinyoung from Netflix's Sweet Home, will serve as hosts at the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024. The performers and presenters lineup of the Hanteo Music Awards features diverse artists, from rising stars to seasoned performers. Here's the full list.
Day 1 performers lineup (February 15):
- INSOONI
- Kim Jae Joong
- Lee Mujin
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)
- Yeonjun (TXT)
- Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
- ARTMS
- tripleS
- EPEX
- NOWADAYS
- SAY MY NAME
Day 2 performers lineup (February 16):
- HYB (Huh Gak, Shin Yong Jae, Im Han Byul)
- Young Tak
- Lee Seung-yoon
- Choi Ye Na
- RIIZE
- NCT WISH
- EVNNE
- LIGHTSUM
- YOUNG POSSE
- 8TURN
Day 1 presenters' lineup:
- Kwon In Ha
- Yoonsang
- Kim Johan
- HWANHEE
- BRIAN
- ANDY
- KAHI
- Nicole
- Jeon Sun Ah
Day 2 presenters' lineup:
- INSOONI
- Park Mi Kyeong
- Jang Woo Hyuk
- HWANGBO
- SOYOU
- JeA
- Kim Yong Jun
- Kim Ho Young
- MUZIE
- Lee Hee Jin
Key award categories and nominees in the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards
The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards feature multiple categories recognizing artists based on sales, popularity, and regional influence. The awards cover various aspects of the music industry. Below is a list of the pivotal awards and categories.
Global Artist Award categorized by continent
The Global Artist Award spans multiple regions, including Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania, recognizing artists with worldwide influence.
Asia:
- Super Junior – D&E
- VANNER
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- PLAVE
- EXO’s Chanyeol
- NCT’s Jaehyun
- NCT’s Taeyong
- BTS’ Jin
- BTS’ Jimin
- BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
Africa:
- Red Velvet's Wendy
- Taeyong
- BTS RM
- Jin
- Jimin
- J-Hope
- ITZY
- NCT Doyoung
- Chanyeol
- ATEEZ
North America:
- VANNER
- SF9
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TXT's Yeonjun
- ITZY
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo
- Jimin
- Jin
South America:
- TWICE's Tzuyu
- TXT
- Taeyong
- BLACKPINK's Rosé
- Jimin
- Jin
- J-Hope
- G-Dragon
- Chanyeol
- Cha Eunwoo
Europe:
- ZEROBASEONE
- Yeonjun
- TXT
- Taeyong
- Jin
- Jimin
- BTS' J-Hope
- ITZY
- G-Dragon
- Chanyeol
Oceania:
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- Jaehyun
- Jimin
- Jin
- Taeyong
- TXT
- TWICE
- Wendy
- Yeonjun
Award categories and nominees
The Hanteo Music Awards comprise categories from Artist of the Year (Bonsang) to genre-specific ones like Ballad, Hip-Hop, and Trot. Newer groups and debuting artists are also featured in the Rookie of the Year and Emerging Artist categories.
Artist of the Year (Bonsang):
- ZEROBASEONE
- Yuqi
- YoungTak
- WayV
- TWS
- TWICE
- tripleS
- TXT
- THE BOYZ
- Taeyeon
- Stray Kids
- SEVENTEEN
- Rosé
- RM
- RIIZE
- Red Velvet
- QWER
- PLAVE
- P1Harmony
- NMIXX
- NewJeans
- NCT WISH
- NCT Dream
- NCT 127
- Lim Young-woong
- Lee Young-ji
- Lee Chan-won
- LE SSERAFIM
- KISS OF LIFE
- Kep1er
- Jin
- Jimin
- Jennie
- J-Hope
- IVE
- IU
- ITZY
- ILLIT
- Hwang Young-woong
- G-Dragon
- ENHYPEN
- Eclipse
- DAY6
- CRAVITY
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Baekhyun
- BABYMONSTER
- ATEEZ
- aespa
- (G)I-DLE
Rookie of the Year – Female:
- ARTMS
- BADVILLAIN
- BABYMONSTER
- Candy Shop
- izna
- ILLIT
- MADEIN
- KATSEYE
- MEOVV
- RESCENE
- SAY MY NAME
- UNIS
Rookie of the Year – Male:
- B.D.U.
- JD1
- NEXZ
- WAKER
- TIOT
- NOMAD
- ALL (H)OURS
- ASC2NT
- DXMON
- NCT WISH
- NOWADAYS
- TWS
Special Award – Ballad:
- 10cm
- BOL4
- Davichi
- EXO's Doh Kyung-soo aka D.O.
- Heize
- Kyuhyun
- Lee Mujin
- Roy Kim
- Taeyeon
- Younha
Special Award – Hip-Hop:
- Crush
- Dean
- J-Hope
- Jay Park
- Lee Young-ji
- Zico
- RM
Special Award (Band):
- CNBLUE
- DAY6
- Lee Seung-yoon
- LUCY
- N.Flying
- ONEWE
- QWER
- Xdinary Heroes
Special Award (Trot):
- Hwang Young-woong
- Jang Min-ho
- Jung Dong-won
- Kim Hee-jae
- Lee Chan-won
- Lim Young-woong
- YoungTak
Emerging Artist:
- Hui
- FIFTY FIFTY
- EVNNE
- ARTMS
- LUN8
- 8TURN
- MEOVV
- xikers
- YOUNG POSSE
- YOUNITE
- NEXZ
- n.SSign
Post-Generation Award:
- Xdinary Heroes
- TEMPEST
- Kim Hee Jae
- EPEX
- CIX
- DRIPPIN
- BAE173
- Billlie
- BLITZERS
- DKB
- PURPLE KISS
- STAYC
- Weeekly
- YENA
As the Hanteo Music Awards approach, fans are eager to see which artists will take the stage and receive top honors.