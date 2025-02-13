"So happy and proud" – Fans celebrate BTS' Jin's victory as he ranks No. 1 solo artist on Hanteo 2024 Annual Album Chart

On February 13, 2025, Korean news outlet Star News reported that BTS' Jin's first solo album, Happy, topped the Hanteo Chart's 2024 annual rankings among solo artists. The ranking is determined by copies sold and an album index that factors in sales volume and price. The album index is found by multiplying the number of copies sold by the shipping price listed in the new release guide.

Released on November 15, 2024, Happy sold 845,690 copies on its first day, surpassing the first-week sales of Jin's 2022 solo single, The Astronaut, which sold 770,126 copies. By the end of its first week, Happy had sold 953,886 copies.

These sales placed the BTS member at the top of the solo artist rankings for 2024. The album's high sales were widely noticed, with the Army celebrating the 32-year-old's achievement across social media. A fan wrote:

"So happy and proud, CONGRATULATIONS JIN."

Some expressed "pride" in Jin's dedication, extending their best wishes for his future.

"Kim Seokjin is so successful and so loved. So proud of him!" one netizen said.

"Like there was ever any doubt??? He's the best, no need to prove it to anyone!!" another person said.

"Congratulations Jin, You deserve all this and more for all your effort, your hard work and all your charisma. Success is all we can wish for you," another fan commented.

Many praised Jin's success, saying it was "accomplished" without relying on alleged large-scale fan streaming strategies.

"Accomplishing all these without a ChinaBar and a streaming farm. I am beyond proud my organic king Seokjin," one fan said.

"So proud of jin, most successful organic king," another fan said.

"Congratulations Jin! Our Seokjin is so successful. Now let's maintain good stream and give him that MAMA Award!" another fan added.

BTS' Jin's album Happy breaks multiple records

BTS' Jin (Image via Instagram/@jin)

BTS' Jin achieved new chart positions with his solo music. Happy entered the Billboard 200 at #4, marking his first solo appearance in the chart's top five. On Billboard Japan's 2024 Year-End Chart, his debut solo album ranked #19 on the Hot Albums Year-End 2024 Chart. This achievement made him the highest-ranking Korean solo artist on the list that year.

Globally, the singer is positioned among the top three solo artists alongside Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada. The album's lead single, Running Wild, reached #1 on Spotify Japan and entered the Global Spotify Top 10.

On TikTok, the song inspired over 1.7 million posts within ten days, making it the second most viral song by a K-pop soloist on the platform. Additionally, the Super Tuna singer has achieved seven #1 positions on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, the most for any soloist.

In 2024, Happy reached #1 on iTunes' Top Albums chart in 48 countries and regions. The title track, Running Wild, topped the Top Songs chart in 70 regions, including Australia, Finland, and Brazil. The album also earned a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for surpassing 250,000 units shipped.

