"Mother’s in her villain era" — Internet reacts to Lady Gaga's Blood Records vinyl for ‘MAYHEM’ with split orange & black liquid inside

On Monday, July 28, 2025, a British collectibles store named Bad World shared the visuals of a limited-edition vinyl variant of Lady Gaga's latest album, MAYHEM. Released by Blood Records, the collectible is a double-vinyl edition, with the first vinyl having split black and orange liquid-filled inside, and the other one a neon orange vinyl.According to an X handle @ladygaganownet, the limited-edition vinyl is available in Bad World only for five days.A video of the exclusive vinyls was later shared by @PopCrave, and has since gone viral, receiving more than 172K views and 2.8K likes. Netizens reacted to the post, with one of them commenting:&quot;It bleeds style AND spins bangers. Mother’s in her villain era.&quot;Giii @Giii_014LINKIt bleeds style AND spins bangers. Mother’s in her villain era.Some netizens praised the vinyl's creativity, claiming that it fully encompasses the chaos of Lady Gaga's latest music.&quot;nothing hits like gaga going full chaos mode. that vinyl looking like my soul - split between destruction and pure fire,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;this is a family matter pop crave,&quot; added another.&quot;That Vinyle looks insane, pure gaga choas in the best way,&quot; wrote a third one.&quot;All of the vinyls for this album have been AMAZING genuinely the best she/her team have designed, I wish the merch was on par with it though,&quot; posted a fourth netizen.Meanwhile, others compared it to a Halloween potion and a biohazard.&quot;Only Gaga would drop a vinyl that looks like a Halloween potion,&quot; replied a fifth user.&quot;she said vinyl should look like a biohazard and sound like a religious awakening,&quot; remarked a sixth one.&quot;She always have something in her sleeve,&quot; commented a seventh netizen.The vinyl's release comes as Lady Gaga is in Inglewood, where she is set to perform four shows in the Kia Forum. Her second performance in the venue will take place on July 29, 2025.Lady Gaga paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during her San Francisco showWhen the news of Ozzy Osbourne's death surfaced on the internet last week, Lady Gaga was one of the artists who paid tribute to the late heavy metal artist through their live performances. As the Stupid Love singer appeared on stage in San Francisco's Chase Center on July 22, 2025, Gaga ripped her black leather jacket open, only to reveal a black Ozzy t-shirt underneath.The speakers at the venue then blared Osbourne's iconic 1980 hit, Crazy Train, and Lady Gaga danced alongside her band, moving down the catwalk. As they reached the main stage, all the performers lined up, jumping and banging their heads to the track's signature opening, and then taking a company bow.Besides Lady Gaga, Coldplay also paid Ozzy Osbourne a tribute during their Tuesday show. The band was performing in Nashville's Nissan Stadium that evening, where Chris Martin said:&quot;We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and characterful gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family.&quot;The band then performed a cover of Black Sabbath's 1972 metal ballad, Changes, live on stage.