Last week, on July 19, Lady Gaga wrapped up her third performance in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena—as part of her ongoing Mayhem Ball Tour. A video of an accident from the last show surfaced on social media on Monday and has since been making the rounds on the internet.In the video clip, the Stupid Love singer is on her way to the stage—dressed in a shimmery black and grey bodysuit, with a black hooded cape draped over it. A cameraman, who is filming her entrance, is the first one to stumble but finds balance midway.As Gaga passes the camera, she first stumbles in her step and then falls down a few steps later, causing the fans to worry. However, a staff member walking behind her picks the star up immediately, and Gaga continues to the stage without missing a beat.Las Vegas is the first destination of Lady Gaga's The Mayhem Ball Tour, which kicked off last week, on July 16, and will go on for the next couple of months before concluding in Tokyo, Japan, next year, on January 30, 2026. The tour has four legs, with the Abracadabra singer first traveling across North America, then Europe, Australia, and finally Asia (Japan), where it will wrap up. Gaga will conclude the first leg of her tour in Chicago's United Center on September 18.Soon after Lady Gaga announced her tour in March 2025, she shared with fans that it wasn't originally in her plans. However, the overwhelming response of her Singapore shows inspired her &quot;to keep things going.&quot; Her statement further read:&quot;There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with the MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.&quot;The Mayhem Ball Tour supports Lady Gaga's latest namesake studio album, which dropped on March 7, 2025. The 14-track album has debuted atop multiple US and international streaming charts since its release, including the US Billboard 200 and Top Dance/Electronic Albums charts.Lady Gaga removes makeup during her Las Vegas performanceBesides her slip before entering the stage, Lady Gaga also had another surprise in store for her fans on July 19. While the Applause singer is known for her on-stage transformations, the transformation she underwent in her last Las Vegas show was not something fans could've anticipated.Gaga, who was in a Versace gown and bold makeup—with smoky eyes and red lipstick—took off all her makeup, replacing the dress with a black off-duty t-shirt and a matching pair of jeans. Tying her hair in a simple braided ponytail, she performed her hit track from Top Gun: Maverick, Hold My Hand, for the crowd.After Las Vegas, Lady Gaga is making her next stop in San Francisco, where the singer will perform in Chase Center on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (July 22, 24, and 26).