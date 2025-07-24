Ozzy Osbourne appeared in family TikTok video 2 days before his death at 76 where he says "Good morning"

A video of Ozzy Osbourne wishing fans &quot;Good morning&quot; via a TikTok video days before his passing has been going viral on social media following the news of the Black Sabbath frontman's death.On July 22, 2025, the Osbourne family took to social media to announce the rockstar's death, asking for privacy to grieve their loss. While the exact cause of death had not been revealed, Osbourne has been plagued by several health issues, including a Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2019.However, just two days before his death, the singer seemed to be in good spirits, as seen in the video that his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, posted on TikTok. Kelly, who recently got engaged to Slipknot's Sid Wilson, wished viewers &quot;Good morning&quot; in the video before panning the camera to show her two-year-old son and Ozzy Osbourne.The rockstar had his hair piled up in a bun and was wearing headphones while looking at an iPad. On Kelly's prompting, he wished the viewers &quot;Good morning&quot; before Kelly panned the camera back to herself.Weeks before her father's death, Kelly Osbourne had been pushing back at fans who claimed that he was dying. In an Instagram post on July 14, Kelly took to Instagram to call out a social media follower who commented that she did not &quot;understand how Parkinson's disease works.&quot;According to The Mirror, the follower claimed that Osbourne was suffering from stage five Parkinson's and was slowly dying, to which Kelly responded:&quot;Believe me I fully understand how this works. Your message is incredibly rude. So firstly I want to tell you to go f**k yourself! He is not in stage 5!!!&quot; she wrote.She continued:&quot;That is not the way his kind of Parkinson's works. You are a nasty c**t for sending anyone a message like this. Stop watching AI generated content and stop perpetuating the bulls**t. I don't really respond messages such as this but you really pissed me off how dare you!&quot;Ozzy Osbourne was also seen in the video of his daughter's engagementAccording to People Magazine, Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Slipknot member Sid Wilson during Ozzy Osbourne's retirement concert at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5, 2025. In the video of the engagement, shared on her Instagram, Wilson can be seen beginning his proposal speech, with Osbourne quickly interjecting and retorting:&quot;F**k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilson continued his proposal with a laugh, and Kelly is seen accepting and embracing her fiancé. The proposal seemingly happened backstage of Ozzy Osbourne's final concert, Back to the Beginning, which saw him reunite onstage with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the first time in 20 years. The concert was held just weeks before the singer's death.According to MailOnline, Ozzy Osbourne died in his mansion, named the Welders House, near Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire. An air ambulance was reportedly dispatched to the house at around 10:30 am on the day of his death.Specialty paramedics, who had been called to deliver &quot;advanced critical care,&quot; remained on the premises for over two hours. However, they were unable to revive Ozzy Osbourne, and the helicopter departed from the mansion at 12:30 pm.In other news, Ozzy Osbourne's retirement concert is reportedly being included in an upcoming 100-minute documentary film, scheduled to premiere in theatres in early 2026. The documentary, titled Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow, will feature &quot;exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews&quot; from the concert.