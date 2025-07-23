Did Ozzy Osbourne's death hoax go viral days before his death? Kelly Osbourne fumed about her father's AI video 

Just days before Ozzy Osbourne’s death, his daughter Kelly Osbourne spoke out on social media against a viral AI video spreading false rumors about him.Ozzy, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman, died on July 22, 2025. After his final concert on July 5, 2025, fake videos began circulating, falsely claiming he and his wife Sharon had gone to Switzerland to follow through on a suicide pact.Such videos and the re-emergence of Osbourne's wife Sharon concerning the suicide pact led to the singer's death hoax going viral days before he actually passed away. This led Kelly Osbourne to set the record straight via her Instagram Stories on July 11, 2025, where she said:&quot;So, there's this video going around on social media, and it's supposed to be my dad, but it's AI. And it has a voice like my dad's David Attenborough or something. And it starts out saying, 'I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die.' What the f*ck is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?”Kelly reinforced at the time that her father wasn't dying despite having constrained mobility and Parkinson's, questioning what was wrong with people spreading such rumors.&quot;Just turn the machine off&quot;: When Ozzy Osbourne weighed in on his suicide pact with wife SharonWhile the reason for Ozzy Osbourne's demise is not known at the moment, his daughter Kelly had recently expressed anger over people circulating rumors about the singer's suicide pact with his wife.For the unversed, the first time Osbourne's wife Sharon addressed the pact was during an interview with The Mirror in 2007, wherein she said:&quot;Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it - we'd be off. We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they've all agreed to go with it.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Black Sabbath frontman didn't talk about the pact as repeatedly as his wife did; however, during a 2014 interview with The Mirror, Ozzy Osbourne reflected on the pact, emphasizing that he'd choose to die over battling a life-altering disease.“If I can’t live my life the way I’m living it now – and I don’t mean financially – then that’s it...[Switzerland]. If I can’t get up and go to the bathroom myself and I’ve got tubes up my a** and an enema in my throat, then I’ve said to Sharon, ‘Just turn the machine off’.&quot; Osbourne saidOzzy Osbourne continued:“If I had a stroke and was paralysed I don’t want to be here. I’ve made a will and it’s all going to Sharon if I die before her, so ultimately it will all go to the kids.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRefuting rumors of the suicide pact amid fake AI videos concerning her father's death making the rounds at the time, Kelly Osbourne claimed that her mother's statement was &quot;bulls*it&quot; she had said to get attention.Ozzy Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon, and six children.From his first marriage to Thelma Riley, he had Louis, Elliot, and Jessica. From his second marriage, he had Jack, Aimee, and Kelly.