  • "I took too many drugs when I was a teenager" - British Grammy winner Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto opens up about drug battle 

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 06, 2025 07:29 GMT
The BRIT Awards 2019 - VIP Arrivals - Source: Getty
Grace Chatto at the BRIT Awards 2019 (Image via Getty)

Clean Bandit's cellist and vocalist, Grace Chatto, has opened up about her struggle with drugs as a teenager. She uploaded a video on her TikTok account on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and shared that consuming drugs not only left her with speech difficulties, but it also led to her receiving a driving ban.

For the unversed, Clean Bandit dropped their single, Believe, on July 4, 2025. It features South African artist Lloyiso. This song is set to be part of their next album, which is expected to be released later this year. As reported by Daily Mail, Believe takes inspiration from Chatto's struggles and fight with drugs as a teenager and her coming out of it.

She said in the TikTok video:

"I speak so slowly because I took too many drugs when I was a teenager."
The singer further stated how it impacts her life even now, saying:

"I can't get car insurance because I had a driving ban."

Chatto explained that their new song reminds her of counting her blessings every day. Expressing gratitude and referencing the song, she wrote in the caption of her post:

"But I believe in us. Won a Grammy, gratitude for all that I have, I am strong, I’m nice, I am honest."
Grace Chatto of Clean Bandit opens up about working with Lloyiso

Clean Bandit at Radio City Hits Live (image Source: Getty)
The 2015 Grammy Award-winning band, Clean Bandit, has collaborated with Lloyiso Gijana in their new single, Believe. Lloyiso has released numerous singles and dropped one album in 2023, titled Seasons, for which he won in the category of Best Pop Album at South African Music Awards.

In an exclusive interview with Contact Music, published on August 1, 2025, Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto detailed how the band members met and collaborated with Lloyiso. She said that they met after the latter's performance in Cape Town, South Africa. They were set to return, but Lloyiso's friends and two producers asked them to stay, as Grace explained:

"We were meant to fly back to London to write some songs, and Jack and Luke did go back to London, so I went on my own and we all stayed in this big house, and we made writing rooms in every bedroom. I always like to be in bed, so it was perfect to be in bed."
Grace added:

"We had keyboards all over the bed, and guitars and everything, and we started a beat, and Lloyiso just came out with an incredible melody that became the chorus, and I have never heard such a beautiful voice. It was so moving, and I said, 'sing it again', and voice-noted it to send to Jack who had just landed in Heathrow. He went crazy and immediately wrote some chords under that melody."
She also shared that they are trying to get Lloyiso to go to the Burning Man Festival 2025 with Jack Patterson, another Clean Bandit member. Grace is hoping that they can work on an album together. Meanwhile, Jack said that they could even hire Lloyiso permanently as a lead vocalist in their band.

Aditya Singh

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

