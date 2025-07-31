Tyler, The Creator sat for an interview with Hot 97 and once again opened up about his sober lifestyle. The rapper claimed that he had never gotten drunk or done drugs in his life, because these things did not interest him. The conversation surrounding drugs and alcohol began after host Ebro Darden asked the rapper if he lived a &quot;wild life.&quot;To this, the rapper responded by saying his life was different from that of a regular person. Darden then said that he wanted to highlight to the audience that Tyler, the Creator, didn't smoke. The rapper corroborated the claim and remarked, &quot;No smoke. I've never been drunk in my life... I just don't wanna go to parties and do that. I've always been like that... Then my friends like, you know they smoke, but I don't have no alcoholics or like no druggies around me...&quot;Tyler, The Creator even revealed what he would rather choose to do with his loved ones in his free time. He said, &quot;I'd rather, you know, and we'll go to we'll go to the house and invite girls and homies... we will play Uno and bake cookies and watch fucking ATL or Cat in the Hat or something like that's what we do.&quot;The rapper's claim that he had never engaged in intoxication was met with skepticism by many online. Many netizens ended up questioning him over his claims. One user wrote on X, &quot;This definitely a lie.&quot;problematic niche microinfluencer 🔻 @dogscats727LINKThis definitely a lieMany netizens shared similar responses, refusing to believe him.&quot;We don't believe him,&quot; another user tweeted.&quot;Hold on no drugs?? Not even during the Golf Wolf Yonkers days?&quot; questioned a netizen.&quot;He looks like he does does things,&quot; added a tweet.Many netizens, meanwhile, seemed to believe that the rapper never touched drugs or alcohol. &quot;Bro really made 'sober and unbothered' his whole brand and still stunned everyone,&quot; one netizen noted.&quot;Actually he looks like someone who hasn't,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;Very cool! A nice breath of fresh air :),&quot; read a tweet.&quot;I know that I don't want to be that drunk guy,&quot; said Tyler, The Creator during a previous interview in 2018This was not the first time that Tyler, The Creator spoke about never being drunk or abusing drugs. During an interview for the Creative All Star Series, which happened in February 2020, the rapper revealed that he had been high twice in his entire life: once when he consumed a pot edible and the other time when he tried to smoke pot.Then, in an interview with Fantastic Man in September 2018, the rapper had the same perspective about being intoxicated. In the interview, he revealed that he did not want to become &quot;that drunk guy&quot; in any situation. The rapper said, &quot;I know that I don't want to be that drunk guy. But I do know I want to hit a jump on a dirt-bike. I can look at that and say: 'I want to do that.' I've never seen anyone drunk, like, 'Damn, I want to be that.'&quot;One aspect that remained common in all the interviews, including the latest one, was Tyler claiming that he never developed an interest in alcohol and drugs.It would be worth mentioning that, unlike many celebrities, Tyler, The Creator was sober from the beginning. He reportedly never had to deal with the struggles that come along with drug and alcohol abuse. Several celebrities had abstained from consuming drugs/alcohol for multiple reasons. This would include Demi Lovato, Blake Lively, Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, John Mayer, Tom Holland, Lana Del Rey, and Bradley Cooper, to name a few.Tyler, The Creator further talked about having a close-knit group of friendsApart from his lifestyle free of drugs and alcohol, Tyler, The Creator had another aspect to flaunt, and that would be his friend circle. In the recent interview with Hot 97, the rapper revealed the same and said that he was proud to have this group of friends.He first stated that he had the same friend circle for the past two decades. The rapper added that they had seen him in multiple phases of his life, including during his wins and losses. Tyler, The Creator additionally stated, &quot;They have acquaintances. They have people around them that they're only interacting because of work or this and that or something. But I have true fellows around me.&quot;According to the rapper, everybody in his group had respect and loyalty for each other.As far as his current projects are concerned, Tyler, The Creator recently released his ninth studio album, Don't Tap The Glass, on July 21, 2025.