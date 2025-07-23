Did the Empire State Building light up for Tyler, the Creator's new album?

Amid the release of Tyler, the Creator's Don't Tap The Glass album, a video of the Empire State Building had surfaced on social media platforms like X. In the clip, the building was illuminated and was seen wrapped in a massive chain. The video was originally posted by the skyscraper's official X account @EmpireStateBldg on July 21, 2025.For those wondering if the building was actually lit up for the rapper's album release, the answer is yes. Here's the post caption:&quot;DON’T TAP THE GLASS @tylerthecreator&quot;The video continued to gain momentum on social media platforms with multiple other accounts resharing it, and one such reshare was done by Rap301 on Monday. Many netizens seemed skeptical about the video's authenticity, assuming that the video was possibly fake or just AI-generated.Meanwhile, one X user going by the username @vatis4kt asked Grok if a filter was added to the regular clip of the Empire State Building. Grok's reply clarified that it was not a filter, and the skyscraper apparently got decked up in the &quot;chain-like pattern.&quot; Grok's reply read:&quot;No, it's not a filter. The Empire State Building officially lit up in a chain-like pattern to celebrate Tyler, The Creator's new album &quot;Don't Tap the Glass&quot; on July 21, 2025. Check their post for confirmation.&quot;Thus, it can be concluded that the skyscraper was actually decked up in order to celebrate the rapper's latest album, which dropped on July 21. Complex magazine too shared the same on their Instagram feed, stating that Tyler promoted his album through that gesture.While some netizens were impressed by this decoration, others did not seem to have liked it. &quot;EMPIRE STATE BUILDING SLIME 🔥🔥🔥YUHHH BLOOD,&quot; one X user wrote.&quot;Looks like a turd tbh,&quot; another person tweeted.Tyler, the Creator's Don't Tap The Glass included guest features from several artists like Pharrell Williams, Baby Keem, Daisy World, and Madison McFerrin.&quot;MADE FOR BODY MOVEMENT. FULL VOLUME&quot; — Tyler, the Creator on his recently released album Don't Tap The Glass Tyler, the Creator shared a post on X on July 21 to announce his latest album. He described it as:&quot;DONT TAP THE GLASS. ALBUM 9. AVAILABLE NOW. MADE FOR BODY MOVEMENT. FULL VOLUME.&quot;The album release was quite a surprise and no lengthy rollouts reportedly took place. In a statement that the rapper posted on his Instagram handle, on July 21, he opened up about the spirit and essence of the album Don't Tap The Glass.According to the artist, this album was not meant for listening while sitting still. He suggested any kind of movement like dancing would be necessary to understand the real essence and spirit of the project. The statement mentioned that he previously had seen his friends being conscious while even dancing because of the fear of getting filmed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyler stated that a listening party was arranged on Sunday, July 20, for a bunch of his fans, who thoroughly enjoyed the music without phones and cameras. The rapper added that he observed everybody danced their hearts out without any inhibition. According to the statement:&quot;I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme...&quot;The artist further added:&quot;I just got back from a 'listening party' for this album and man was it one of the greatest nites of my life. 300 people. No phones allowed. no cameras, just speakers and a sweatbox. Everyone was dancing, moving, expressing, sweating.&quot;This album by Tyler, the Creator surfaced less than a year after he dropped Chromakopia in October 2024. The Chromakopia: The World Tour began in February 2025 with the first show in Saint Paul. It is expected to be concluded on September 21, in Quezon City, Philippines.Tyler, the Creator dropped hints all this while, suggesting that something was cooking View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the Rolling Stone, the rapper had dropped hints lately suggesting that something was coming. He, however, did not particularly reveal that an album titled Don't Tap The Glass was on the way.It was reportedly even more shocking for fans, since it had not been even a year that he uploaded his last album. The same media outlet mentioned that Tyler, the Creator uploaded photos of a Louis Vuitton bag, a mannequin's head, and a trumpet player, on his Instagram feed. What was worth capturing in the photos was the date July 21, being included in all of them.Some of the popular songs from the album are Big Poe, Sugar On My Tongue, and Ring Ring Ring.