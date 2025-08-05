Justin Timberlake posts sweatshirt saying "I'm not doing sh*t today" after wrapping up touring amid Lyme disease diagnosis

On Monday, August 4, singer Justin Timberlake posted a photo of himself in his Instagram Story wearing a sweatshirt saying &quot;I'm not doing sh*t today&quot;. This photo surfaced days after he announced being diagnosed with Lyme disease on July 31.This revelation was made by the singer after his Forget Tomorrow World Tour concluded on July 30. He uploaded a post on Instagram where he shared his latest health update with his fans, talking about how &quot;shocked&quot; he was by the diagnosis. However, he also clarified that he was not looking for sympathy from fans.In the July 31 Instagram carousel post, Timberlake shared glimpses of his concerts and some BTS moments. The detailed caption further read:&quot;If you've experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you're aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure.&quot;The singer added that after the diagnosis and the symptoms that came with it, he had the choice to either go ahead with the tour and deal with things accordingly, or stop touring as soon as possible. Justin Timberlake mentioned that he chose the second option, as the joy that he received from the tour would be a lot more than the stress his body had been feeling.Further in the caption, the Mirrors singer wrote that while he initially wanted to keep the information private, he didn't want his &quot;struggles&quot; to be &quot;misinterpreted.&quot; He concluded by stating that he would like to contribute and do his part in helping people who were dealing with this disease. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Forget Tomorrow World Tour kickstarted in April 2024 with the first show in Vancouver. The final show happened on July 30, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkey. In the middle of these dates, Timberlake toured multiple US cities, including Tulsa, Chicago, Boston, and Hershey, and several countries like Poland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.Justin Timberlake postponed and canceled some Forget Tomorrow World Tour shows, citing health issuesJustin Timberlake's seventh headlining tour, Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was in support of his sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was, which was released last year. The singer admitted in his Instagram post that the tour had taken a toll on him, given his health condition. He revealed that he would at times feel &quot;a massive amount of nerve pain,&quot; &quot;crazy fatigue,&quot; or &quot;sickness,&quot; while performing.In February 2025, Justin Timberlake canceled his show in Columbus, Ohio, just ten minutes before it was scheduled to start, as reported by The Independent. The show was initially set to take place in November of 2024, but was postponed to February, along with five other shows.The initial postponement took place since Justin Timberlake was then suffering from bronchitis and laryngitis. The singer revealed the reason he postponed the show through an announcement via Instagram. It read:&quot;Hey guys - I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis.&quot;The reason for the February cancellation of the Ohio show was revealed through another post on Instagram. It read:&quot;I'm heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it's gotten the best of me. It kills me to disappoint you and my team worked so hard to make this show happen.&quot;The other shows that were affected due to this postponement were Chicago, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Milwaukee, and St. Paul.A family source revealed that wife Jessica Biel had been a great support to JustinAmid the news of Justin Timberlake's Lyme disease diagnosis, a family source exclusively told People that his wife Jessica Biel had shown massive support and was by his side. The source further gave more insights into the diagnosis.&quot;He pushed through for months before finally getting answers. The Lyme disease diagnosis brought clarity to a series of unexplained issues that he's been quietly dealing with,&quot; the source revealed.The source also said that it was Biel who felt that something wasn't right with her husband's health and suggested that he get checked out. The family source further went on to say that Timberlake had been taking the condition seriously and was focusing on spending time with his family, including Beil and their two kids.Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the Everything I Thought It Was album release party (Image via Getty)The source then got candid about Justin Timberlake's experience on the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. They said that while the NSYNC member &quot;loved touring&quot; and &quot;being back on-stage&quot;, he also felt relief once it got over. The insider emphasized that Timberlake wanted to focus on his health and healing.With his recent diagnosis, Justin Timberlake joined the list of many celebrities who have previously been diagnosed with Lyme disease. The list includes Bella Hadid, Kelly Osbourne, and Justin Bieber.