  • Perez Hilton reacts to Justin Timberlake revealing his Lyme disease diagnosis, wondering what it means for his NSYNC reunion tour

By Diana George
Published Aug 01, 2025 10:10 GMT
Audacy
Audacy's 11th Annual We Can Survive - Source: Getty

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has shared his thoughts on Justin Timberlake’s recent revelation that he has been battling Lyme disease, questioning how the diagnosis might impact a potential NSYNC reunion tour.

The 44-year-old singer revealed his health battle in an Instagram post following the end of his Forget Tomorrow world tour, detailing its physical and psychological impact.

In a statement made on Instagram on July 31, 2025, Justin Timberlake said he was "shocked" by the diagnosis but relieved to finally have a reason behind his long-lasting chronic fatigue, nerve pain, and other debilitating symptoms.

"If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure," he wrote. "But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness."
Perez Hilton noted Justin Timberlake's transparency, stating that the star didn’t "need to share this with everybody, but I think it's a good thing that he did."

Perez Hilton's comments on Justin Timberlake's diagnosis, explored

Hilton also speculated on how Timberlake’s health could affect future projects, including a potential NSYNC reunion tour. The late 90s/early 2000s boy band has gained a new wave of fan interest in the past few years, particularly after their brief reunion for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack in 2023.

"Unfortunately, you know what that means? An NSYNC reunion tour, Slim to none, the likelihood of that happening. Or maybe it's a good thing actually. Maybe it will help him because four other guys can lift him up, and the focus doesn't have to be just on him. Maybe this will help the chances of an NSYNC reunion tour."
The Mirrors singer admitted he was forced to make a difficult decision, canceling his live shows or pushing through despite the pain. Ultimately, he chose to continue, finding joy in performing for his fans.

"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going," he shared.
With his tour now concluded, Justin Timberlake plans to focus on recovery and family. He thanked his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons for their "unconditional love."

Edited by Prem Deshpande
