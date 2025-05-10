Michael Phelps thanks Justin Timberlake for hosting a golf meet as he plays with Michelle Wie West and others

Michael Phelps recently went on another golf trip, and this time with Hollywood star Justin Timberlake. The former Olympic champion shared about the experience of attending a golf meet hosted by the Hollywood star.

Ad

However, Phelps wasn't alone. He attended the golf meet with professional golfer Michelle Wie West, model Kira Dixon and several others. The former swimming sensation uploaded several snaps of his experience on his Instagram profile as well.

Phelps wrote in the caption of his Instagram post,

"This is one of my favorite weekends of the year…. This year the vibes were high and good times were had! Thx @8amgolf @wynnlasvegas and the host @justintimberlake !! 👀 fwd to next year already…."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Timberlake also joined in the conversation as he posted a cheeky comment,

"I feel like you picked a picture of us where you were on an upslope to make me look short but that’s cool. 😂 My guy! You are the BEST! What a weekend!"

Screengrab of Justin Timberlake's comment on Phelps' Instagram post [Image Source: Instagram]

For the unversed, Michael Phelps has been a devoted golfer since retiring from swimming. Alongside looking after his charitable organization, the Michael Phelps Foundation, 39-year-old Olympic champion is often found on the greens.

Ad

Michael Phelps pays a glowing tribute to former coach Bob Bowman

Phelps pays his tribute to coach Bob Bowman [Image Source: Getty]

Michael Phelps recently talked about the immense contributions of his former coach Bob Bowman. Bowman was instrumental in making Phelps the formidable swimming sensation that he is right now.

Ad

Phelps praised Bowman's skills as the latter continued to train future swimmers at the University of Texas. He wished the best for his coach, as he wrote in one of his Instagram stories,

"The best. Thy ©coach_bowman! It was a FUN ride! Fun to watch the next chapter!!"

In another interview with Gulf News, Phelps revealed how Bowman trained him for under-race situations, so that he could handle the pressure better. In his words,

Ad

"Every single day, our coach Bob is giving us certain challenges to prepare us for the moment those lights come on. The most pressured situations. That’s why Léon and I have been able to rise above the rest. Because Bob has literally put us through every possible situation".

Michael Phelps went on to win a staggering 28 Olympic medals, including 23 Olympic gold medals, thanks to the tutelage of Bob Bowman. Apart from being the head coach at the University of Texas, Bowman also mentors French swimmer Leon Marchand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More