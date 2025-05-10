Michael Phelps thanks Justin Timberlake for hosting a golf meet as he plays with Michelle Wie West and others

Michael Phelps recently went on another golf trip, and this time with Hollywood star Justin Timberlake. The former Olympic champion shared about the experience of attending a golf meet hosted by the Hollywood star.
However, Phelps wasn't alone. He attended the golf meet with professional golfer Michelle Wie West, model Kira Dixon and several others. The former swimming sensation uploaded several snaps of his experience on his Instagram profile as well.
Phelps wrote in the caption of his Instagram post,
"This is one of my favorite weekends of the year…. This year the vibes were high and good times were had! Thx @8amgolf @wynnlasvegas and the host @justintimberlake !! 👀 fwd to next year already…."
Timberlake also joined in the conversation as he posted a cheeky comment,
"I feel like you picked a picture of us where you were on an upslope to make me look short but that’s cool. 😂 My guy! You are the BEST! What a weekend!"
For the unversed, Michael Phelps has been a devoted golfer since retiring from swimming. Alongside looking after his charitable organization, the Michael Phelps Foundation, 39-year-old Olympic champion is often found on the greens.
Michael Phelps pays a glowing tribute to former coach Bob Bowman
Michael Phelps recently talked about the immense contributions of his former coach Bob Bowman. Bowman was instrumental in making Phelps the formidable swimming sensation that he is right now.
Phelps praised Bowman's skills as the latter continued to train future swimmers at the University of Texas. He wished the best for his coach, as he wrote in one of his Instagram stories,
"The best. Thy ©coach_bowman! It was a FUN ride! Fun to watch the next chapter!!"
In another interview with Gulf News, Phelps revealed how Bowman trained him for under-race situations, so that he could handle the pressure better. In his words,
"Every single day, our coach Bob is giving us certain challenges to prepare us for the moment those lights come on. The most pressured situations. That’s why Léon and I have been able to rise above the rest. Because Bob has literally put us through every possible situation".
Michael Phelps went on to win a staggering 28 Olympic medals, including 23 Olympic gold medals, thanks to the tutelage of Bob Bowman. Apart from being the head coach at the University of Texas, Bowman also mentors French swimmer Leon Marchand.