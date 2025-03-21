Michael Phelps cheers for the Michigan Wolverines with a snippet from the golf course

Michael Phelps gave a shout-out to the Michigan Wolverines' golf team by sharing a picture from the golf course. The former American swimmer has pursued golf as a passion ever since he retired from swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Phelps is an exceptional athlete, having demonstrated dominance in swimming with numerous accolades. He had a remarkable Olympic career, winning 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. Additionally, he earned an impressive number of medals in both World Championships Long-Course and Short-Course events.

He retired in 2016, and following this, he started pursuing his passion for golf. From attending matches to to playing golf in his free time, he has been exploring the sport for a very long time now. He usually shares updates about the sport on social media, and most recently, he gave a shout-out to the Michigan Wolverines on his Instagram story.

He cheered for the team by sharing a picture of him holding the team's golf ball, with their jersey and golf stick in the background. He wrote in the caption:

"Let's go blue!!"

Phelps' Instagram story

Phelps recently also opened up about his feelings of watching Tiger Woods end an 11-year Major drought in 2019, as he made a stunning comeback at the 2019 Augusta National. Notably, the legendary swimmer was in attendance at the event.

Michael Phelps opened up about his goal in golf

Michael Phelps recently sat for an interview with Golf.com, where he spoke about his mindset in golf and what he wants to achieve as a golfer. He shared that he wants to become a scratch golfer and will give it the practice it needs. He exuded excitement in trying to accomplish his goals in the sport and said that it gives him a way to channelize his energy.

"I have goals in the game. I’d like to get down to a scratch. I’m a 7 handicap right now. I know that to get to a scratch golfer, that’s going to take time. It’s going to take practice. It’s going to take a lot of energy," said Michael Phelps.

He added:

"And that’s something that I’m excited to do, because that’s what I did in order to accomplish the goals that I did in the sport of swimming. So it kinda gives me that competitive focus and a way for me to channel that energy nowadays."

Along with being a renowned swimmer and a golf enthusiast, Michael Phelps is also a loving husband of Nicole Phelps and a father of four sons named Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico.

