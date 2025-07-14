What happened to Richard Dreyfuss? Details explored as Jaws actor skips fan event due to health conditions

Legendary American actor Richard Dreyfuss, best known for his role as marine biologist Matt Hooper in Jaws (1975), recently had to cancel his appearance at SharkCon, a fan convention in Tampa, Florida. The 77-year-old actor shared a video message revealing that he has been diagnosed with viral bronchitis.

On medical advice, he was told not to fly, considering both the pain he is experiencing and the risk of infecting others. Fans were informed that all prepaid autograph and photo opportunities would be refunded.

Dreyfuss expressed regret and disappointment in missing the event, promising to make it up to his fans in the future. His wife, Svetlana Erokhin, also appeared in the video, thanking fans for their love and support. The actor has assured everyone that while he’s in pain, he is focusing on recovery and hopes to return for future engagements.

Richard Dreyfuss’ current health condition and updates

Richard Dreyfuss was recently diagnosed with viral bronchitis, a condition characterized by inflammation in the large airways of the lungs. This diagnosis forced him to withdraw from SharkCon, a fan event celebrating shark-themed media, where he was scheduled to appear for autograph and photo sessions.

On July 12, Dreyfuss appeared in a video posted to SharkCon’s Instagram page. From what looked like a hospital bed, he addressed his fans with visible discomfort and said,

“Hello cons, I'm very, very sorry to tell you that I've been diagnosed with viral bronchitis.”

His wife, Svetlana Erokhin, helped him complete the sentence off-camera. In the video, Richard Dreyfuss added,

“I’ve been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get there. I’m terribly sorry because I had planned to be there and had been looking forward to it.”

He stressed his concern about spreading the illness and said,

“I don’t want to get anyone else sick, and I don’t want to get sicker myself. I feel terrible about not showing up, and I feel worse about exposing you to this apparently very viral illness.”

However, he assured fans that "there will be other times" and that he will "make it my (his) business to show up." Trying to keep the mood light, Dreyfuss joked,

“I want you all to feel very sorry for me, and very sorry for yourselves. I’m in a lot of pain, and that has to come first—my health.”

The event organizers at SharkCon were quick to act. They posted,

“All prepaid autographs and photo ops will automatically be refunded… It will take 5–10 business days plus what your bank takes for them to be processed. We are so sorry for any inconvenience.”

In closing, Richard Dreyfuss said he felt grateful for having the “time and enough health,” and his wife added,

“We love you, we miss you all, and we will see you soon.”

A prominent figure in the New Hollywood era, Richard Dreyfuss earned acclaim for starring in several classic films, including American Graffiti (1973), Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), The Goodbye Girl (1977), and Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995).

With an Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe to his name, Dreyfuss has captivated generations of audiences with his compelling performances in both film and television.

According to the American Lung Association, viral bronchitis can cause symptoms like chest pain, wheezing, a runny nose, fatigue, and a persistent cough with mucus. While acute cases can resolve on their own, severe cases like Richard Dreyfuss’s may take several weeks to heal and require strict rest. Doctors often advise avoiding flights due to pressure on the lungs and the risk of spreading the virus to others in enclosed spaces.

