Is viral bronchitis keeping ‘Jaws’ star Richard Dreyfuss out of the spotlight?

Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss revealed that he was diagnosed with viral bronchitis— the reason why he had to drop out of the SharkCon event in Tampa, Florida. The actor was scheduled to appear at the event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, but instead of joining the festivities in person, the actor sent a video instead.

In the clip shared by SharkCon's Instagram on Saturday, Dreyfuss greeted the attendees from a hospital bed. He had to drop out of the convention at the last minute because of an illness.

"I'm very, very sorry to tell you that I've been diagnosed with viral bronchitis. I've been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get there. I'm terribly sorry because I had planned to be there and had been looking forward to it. But I'm unable to do so," he said in the video.

Richard Dreyfuss added that he doesn't want anyone to get sick and that he is prioritizing his recovery from the sickness. For anyone who has been looking forward to seeing the 77-year-old actor at SharkCon and was devastated by his cancellation, he shared this message and promise:

"There will be other times, and I will make it my business to show up."

According to SharkCon 2025's website, Dreyfuss was supposed to attend the event with other Jaws actors Jeffrey Voorhees, Carla Hogendyk, and Jonathan and Steven Searle, along with other Jaws 2 and Jaws 3-D cast members.

"I'm in a lot of pain"— Richard Dreyfuss amid viral bronchitis diagnosis and his SharkCon cancellation

While Richard Dreyfuss shared his dismay at not being able to attend SharkCon 2025 in Tampa on July 12, 2025, he said in his video message that he would feel worse if he exposed anyone at the event to his viral illness. He also quipped that people at the convention should feel sorry for him and for themselves because he wasn't able to attend before laughing at the camera.

The actor further shared about his current condition, saying:

"I'm in a lot of pain and that has to come first— my health. I feel very good about having the time and enough health and such great fans."

Meanwhile, his wife, Svetlana Erokhin, from behind the camera, said to the actor's fans, "We love you, we miss you, and we will see you soon," which the Into the Deep actor also echoed.

In the caption of SharkCon's post, they mentioned that all prepaid autographs and photo ops will automatically get refunds. It will reportedly take between five to ten business days, plus any additional days specific banks take to process. Meanwhile, fans, friends, and other celebrities shared their messages for Richard Dreyfuss in the comment section.

Sharon Stone expressed her well wishes for the actor, adding, "the world is not good without you, then come over and give me a hug." Actor Jake Busey also sent some "love and healing energy" from him and his father, Gary Busey, adding that they were watching Jaws three days ago. Rosie O'Donnell also shared a message but kept it simple, writing, "I love u Richard."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Richard Dreyfuss and other favorite artists as the year progresses.

Read more: 6 biggest revelations from the Jaws movie documentary

