When will Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story premiere? Release date, concept, trailer, and more

This summer marks a milestone in cinematic history with the release of Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, a documentary celebrating half a century since Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking thriller Jaws first terrified audiences in 1975.

Led by award-winning documentarian Laurent Bouzereau, the 90-minute authorized follow-up takes a deep dive into the making of the original blockbuster, featuring new interviews, rare footage, and fresh revelations about the intense challenges faced on set.

It will premiere on July 10, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on National Geographic before being released on Disney+ and Hulu on July 11, 2025. This documentary is presented with exclusive footage, new interviews, and unheard-of stories, explaining how Jaws changed the world of cinematography and the way we perceive sharks.

About Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story follows the story behind the production of Peter Benchley's epic, bestselling novel, which was set on the big screen.

It exposes the hard experiences and risks that Steven Spielberg and his team had to endure, from the incessant mechanical breakdowns of the shark to the whimsical elements of the open water shooting of Martha's Vineyard.

Spielberg reveals his moments of near-mental breakdown as a young director, suffering panic attacks that caused him to believe he was experiencing a heart attack. The movie demonstrates how the suffering led to one of the greatest thrillers in movie history and opened the era of the modern summer blockbuster.

Jaws @50: The Definitive Inside Story- Trailer and the glimpse it gives

The announcement trailer of Jaws @ 50, which came out May 30, 2025, is a stunning teaser of what to expect. It features behind-the-scenes footage, Spielberg’s candid confessions about his fear and exhaustion, and clips of the mechanical shark “Bruce” malfunctioning at sea.

Modern directors, such as James Cameron, Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro, J.J. Abrams, Steven Soderbergh, and others, feature in the interviews in which they detail how Jaws influenced their creative visions.

The backstage cause of conflict on a set and uncontrolled circumstances that led to famous moments are illustrated in archival footage, and it will be an exciting behind-the-scenes dive into one of the most legendary productions in cinematic history.

Where to watch Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story will first premiere on Nat Geo on July 10, and will become available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

All cast members in Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story and their characters

The documentary cast involves the original crew of the film, actors who took part in the classic 1975 film, and immediate family members of those involved in the making of the film. They provide personal experiences of the movie-making process, on-set difficulties, and the cultural meaning of the film.

The documentary film also features well-known modern directors who discuss how the original inspired their careers, along with marine scientists and shark conservationists.

1) All Cast Members (Appearing as Themselves)

Steven Spielberg – Director of Jaws

Lorraine Gary – Actress (Ellen Brody)

Carl Gottlieb – Screenwriter and actor

Joe Alves – Production designer

Jeffrey Kramer – Actor (Deputy Hendricks)

Jeffrey Voorhees – Actor (Alex Kintner)

Ian Shaw – Son of Robert Shaw

John Williams – Composer

2) Guest Filmmakers:

J.J. Abrams

James Cameron

Jordan Peele

Guillermo del Toro

George Lucas

Robert Zemeckis

Steven Soderbergh

3) Benchley Family:

Wendy Benchley

Tracy Benchley Turner

Clayton Benchley

Nat Benchley

4) Shark Experts:

Brian Skerry

Dr. Greg Skomal

Dr. John Mandelman

Philippe Cousteau and others

Together, they provide a well-rounded look at the film’s legacy from both artistic and environmental perspectives.

Jaws @ 50 is not just a nostalgic glance at the behind-the-scenes of a masterpiece but a celebration of creativity under pressure and an honest portrait of artistic fear.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story will debut on July 10, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on National Geographic. It will stream the following day, July 11, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu.

