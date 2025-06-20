Jaws 50th Anniversary Special: Details explored about how to rewatch the Steven Spielberg classic series at home, in theatres, and more

On the 50th anniversary of the original film, NBC will air a three-hour special presentation, Jaws 50th Anniversary Special, on June 20, 2025, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET in the United States. The telecast of the original film will feature a special introduction from director Steven Spielberg. The special will also be available for streaming on Peacock.

The original thriller film was based on the 1974 novel of the same name by Peter Benchley. The film follows a police chief's hunt for a man-eating great white shark, which has been terrorizing and killing the beachgoers of the New England resort community. In 2001, the film was added to the United States National Film Registry.

The classic film series' digital release and other details regarding the original film by Steven Spielberg are discussed further in the article.

To celebrate the 50-year milestone of the original film, NBC will air a three-hour special, titled Jaws 50th Anniversary Special, on June 20, 2025, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. The special will also feature a special introduction from director Steven Spielberg.

To stream it live on NBC, the viewers can subscribe to the premium plus of Peacock for $13.99/month or $139.99/year. Additionally, the original thriller film Jaws, as well as its three sequels, are available on the streaming platform from June 15, 2025, until July 14, 2025.

The original thriller film will also be released in theaters on August 29, 2025, in the United States. Tickets for the re-release are yet to go on sale. However, interested viewers can keep tabs on websites like Fandango to know when the tickets will go live in their area.

Universal Pictures also released a 50th anniversary Blu-ray set, which includes the documentary, titled Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, on June 17, 2025.

What is the original thriller film all about?

The story is set in the New England beach town of Amity Island, where a woman who goes for a late-night swim in the ocean is pulled in mysteriously and murdered. After the death of a young boy in front of an open crowd by the man-eating great white shark, the mayor sets a bounty of $3,000 on it.

Police Chief Martin Brody, with the help of a marine biologist and a professional shark hunter, set out to kill the predator that was making their ocean unsafe. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 4 minutes and has been rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film was a major success at the box office, as it grossed approximately $477 million on a $7 million budget. It was released to over 400 screens at the time, which was considered to be an exceptionally wide release at the time. The film won three Academy Awards, a Grammy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Cast and crew details for the thriller film

Director Steven Spielberg was just 26 years old when he worked on the original thriller Jaws. The screenplay was written by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb. Bil Butler served as the director of photography, and John Williams scored the music for the project. Massachusetts, United States, served as a primary location for shooting the film.

The cast list includes Roy Scheider as Brody, Robert Shaw as Quint, Richard Dreyfuss as Hooper, Lorraine Gary as Ellen Brody, and Murray Hamilton as Vaughn.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the thriller film Jaws has received a positive rating of 97% based on 150 reviews from critics so far.

