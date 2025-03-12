New Life: Full list of cast in John Rosman's horror-thriller film

New Life is a horror thriller that premiered at the 27th Fantasia International Film Festival on August 8, 2023. Subsequently, it was released in theaters on May 3, 2024. It marked the directorial debut of John Rosman, who has a background in journalism and digital media.

New Life follows the story of a fixer named Elsa Gray who is struggling with an Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis. Elsa pursues a young woman named Jessica Murdock, who is on the run, across the Pacific Northwest.

Things take a massive turn when it is revealed that Jessica is carrying a mutated strain of the Ebola virus. This revelation reshapes the narrative and heightens the stakes as the characters confront themes of humanity, mortality, and trust.

New Life stars Sonya Walger and Hayley Erin in the lead roles of Elsa and Jessica respectively. Several other actors appear as prominent characters in the film.

List of complete cast starring in New Life

1) Sonya Walger as Elsa Gray

Sonya Walger at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day Two (Image via Getty)

Sonya Walger plays the role of Elsa Gray, a fixer who has spent years perfecting the skill and has been diagnosed with ALS. As she embarks on a journey to hunt down Jessica, she realizes that the young woman is in a predicament that is quite similar to her own as they both are under biological threats.

Walger made her film debut in the biographical drama Eisenstein. She earned recognition for her role in the HBO sitcom The Mind of the Married Man. In the ABC drama series Lost, she played the role of Penny Widmore.

2) Hayley Erin as Jessica Murdock

Hayley Erin (Image via Getty)

Hayley Erin appears as Jessica Murdock, a mysterious young woman on the run being hunted down by Elsa across the Pacific Northwest. Jessica later turns out to be a walking biological threat as she is carrying a strain of the Ebola virus.

Erin is most widely known for her role as Abby Newman in the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. She rejoined the show later as Chloe Grace. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance as Kiki Jerome in the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

3) Tony Amendola as Raymond Reed

Tony Amendola portrays Raymond Reed, who is serving as the handler overseeing the mission of capturing Jessica. He assigns Elsa the job of stopping Jessica from crossing the Canadian border.

Amendola appeared in off-Broadway productions for over a decade before he made his screen debut. He is widely known for his role as the drug dealer Santos Jimenez in Showtime's Dexter. Additionally, he has appeared in Stargate SG-1 and had a recurring role in the sci-fi TV show Continuum.

4) Jeb Berrier as Vince Harding

Jeb Berrier plays the role of Vince Harding, whose technical expertise keeps Elsa informed about Jessica's movements. He uses an extensive surveillance network to keep track of Jessica's whereabouts.

An alum of the University of Massachusetts, Berrier has toured with the National Shakespeare Company as an actor. He has appeared in movies like Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made and Sometimes I Think About Dying.

Other cast members of New Life

Besides the aforementioned characters, several other actors such as Ayanna Berkshire and Dan Kyle appear in New Life. Here is a list of those actors and the characters they play:

Dan Kyle as Darren

Jeffrey Arrington as Miles

Tim Blough as Harvey Moyer

La Johnson as Bruce Leguire

Nick George as Ian

Lisa Cross as Laura

Kevin-Michael Moore as Sal

Blaine Palmer as Frank

Betty Moyer as Janie

Ayanna Berkshire as Molly Presser

New Life is available for streaming on Hulu.

