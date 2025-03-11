7 best Sebastian Stan movies of all time

Sebastian Stan is an American- Romanian actor born on August 13, 1982, and known for his role as the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Universe. Right from his first movie, 71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance, Stan has picked up roles that expressed his versatility.

He has been cast in superhero movies, science fiction, crime dramas, and comedies, showcasing his acting prowess. In his most recent role, he played a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice. He has a career covering feature films, TV series, theater, and music videos.

He has won several awards, including a Golden Globe for A Different Man and an Oscar nomination for his role in The Apprentice. The following is a list of some of Sebastian Stan's best performances in movies that fans must watch.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion solely and is not ranked in any particular order.

The Apprentice, Black Swan and five more Sebastian Stan movies that are a must-watch

1) The Apprentice (2024) - Prime Video, Apple TV

Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in The Apprentice. (Image via Briarcliff Entertainment)

The Apprentice is a biographical film that closely follows Donald Trump's rise in real estate throughout the 1970s and 80s. Written by Gabriel Sherman, the movie stars Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova in lead roles. The main highlight of the movie is Trump's relationship with lawyer Roy Cohn.

The story follows Trump, played by Stan, as he befriends Cohn, eliciting various deals through his techniques of blackmail. Soon, he begins to see Cohn as a mentor and takes his advice to heart. Sebastian Stan's portrayal of Trump received an IMDB rating of 7.1 and a Rotten Tomatoes audience rating of 84%.

2) Avengers: Endgame (2019) - Apple TV, Prime Video, Hulu

Sebastian Stan in a still from Avengers: Endgame. (Image via Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Endgame is the final instalment in the Avengers series that is the culmination of 22 movies from the Marvel Universe created by Stan Lee. The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and more. Sebastian Stan played the role of Bucky Barnes, as the Winter Soldier.

This was a role he reprised from his previous Captain America movies, where his character was introduced as best friends with Steve Rogers. He was killed during his service in World War II but was captured by Hydra and transformed into a cyborg assassin. Avengers: Endgame is a must watch for fans of Stan and superhero movies.

3) The Devil All The Time (2020) - Netflix, Apple TV

Sebastian Stan in a still from The Devil All The Time. (Image via Netflix)

The Devil All The Time is a psychological crime thriller based in Southern America and is directed and written by Antonio Campos. The film stars Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, and Robert Pattinson, among others. The story is inspired by a novel written by Donald Ray Pollock, who is also the narrator of the movie. Sebastian Stan plays the role of Sheriff Lee Bodecker in the film.

He is portrayed as a nervous character who commits questionable acts and is shown to be deeply flawed as he takes advantage of his position and power. After his performance in The Avengers, Stan brings a different temperament to the table, exemplifying his abilities.

4) I, Tonya (2017) - Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix

Sebastian Stan in a still from I, Tonya. (Image via Prime Video)

I, Tonya is a biographical sports film starring Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan in lead roles. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film follows the story of the titular figure skater Tonya Harding throughout her tumultuous journey in pursuit of her craft. One of the highlights of the story is her involvement in the assault on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan. Stan plays the role of Jeff, Tonya's ex-partner.

Jeff is portrayed to be Tonya's first serious partner; however, just like her abusive mother, Jeff turns into an abusive husband after their marriage. The story shows how his actions affect Tonya's career and how both of them deal with it. This is a poignant film, especially because of Robbie and Stan's acting prowess.

5) The Martian (2015) - Prime Video, Apple TV

In a still from The Martian. (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The Martian is a science fiction movie inspired by the book written by Andy Weir. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film stars an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Donald Glover, and more. The story revolves around a mission to Mars gone wrong and how the stranded astronaut, played by Damon, finds different paths to rescue himself.

Sebastian Stan plays the role of Dr. Chris Beck, an astronaut on the same mission, and also the flight surgeon. He is portrayed to be an intelligent individual working in medicine in NASA. Fans of Stan will find this movie to be memorable for its scientific angle.

6) Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) - Prime Video, Apple TV

Sebastian Stan in a still from Hot Tub Time Machine. (Image via MGM)

Hot Tub Time Machine is a science fiction comedy directed by Steve Pink, and stars John Cusack, Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson, and Clark Duke in lead roles. A group of four middle-aged friends reconnect and plan a visit to the Kodiak Ski Resort, which they visited as teenagers.

After they drink in their hotel room's hot tub, they find out the next day that they have been transported back in time. This movie stars Sebastian Stan as Blaine, who works in ski patrol and bullies the four friends in the past. His role is integral in maintaining their history and also gives viewers an opportunity to see him perform in a comedic villain role.

7) Fresh (2022) - Hulu, Apple TV, Prime Video

A poster for Fresh. (Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Fresh is a horror thriller film directed by Mimi Cave, and stars Daisy Edgar Jones and Sebastian Stan in leading roles. The story revolves around a date between Noa and Steve, played by Jones and Stan, which turns gruesome as he hides a terrible secret from her. Stan plays the role of a Hannibal-esque harvester of human organs who both consumes and supplies human meat to clients.

In this shocking role, he is shown to be a cold-blooded killer, as the movie starts off as a romantic story till he captures Noa and begins harvesting her organs. Fresh is another reminder of the versatility Stan possesses in his craft and fans will love this movie for its shock factor.

Apart from these titles, some more honorable mentions starring Sebastian Stan are Dumb Money, Black Swan, The Last Full Measure and Destroyer.

