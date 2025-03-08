Split Fiction Chapter 3: Walking Stick of Doom walkthrough

Walking Stick of Doom is a small section that is part of Split Fiction's campaign. The game alternates between Mio's sci-fi world and Zoe's fantasy setting, and the third chapter focuses on the latter. The titular section follows after you navigate through shark-infested waters and emerge from the sea. It also holds a side quest if players want to engage in a short detour.

Ad

This article guides you on how to complete the Walking Stick of Doom in the latest Hazelight Studios' venture.

Note: This article includes massive spoilers for the Walking Stick of Doom section.

A guide on completing Walking Stick of Doom in Split Fiction Chapter 3: Hopes of Spring

A still from the game (Image via Electronic Arts)

Once you cross the wooden bridge and are introduced to walking trees, move forward until you find a split in the road. Here, the left path will hold a portal to complete a sci-fi substory called "Gameshow", while the right path will continue forward in the story. This article will focus on continuing the story.

Ad

Trending

Once at the end, use the grapple to reach the wood kaiju/tree bug. Make sure to avoid the green spikes on the lower back. Here, Mio needs to transform into her giant ape form to destroy the vines circling the green mark. Once done, Zoe's transformed Treant form can connect with the mark to control the kaiju.

This section will require both players to focus on their objectives. Zoe needs to steer the creature in the right direction. She can charge up the kaiju's beam attacks (Hold L1/LT) to destroy wooden barriers. Mio, meanwhile, must defend Zoe from various monkeys that climb up there. She can either punch them or throw them. She must be careful moving around the tree bug as giant wooden arrows will start hitting it. When you reach a gate, a cutscene will follow showing the kaiju's demise.

Ad

This marks the end of the Walking Stick of Doom section in Chapter 3 of the game.

Gameshow side quest

A still from the latest co-op exclusive title by Hazelight Studios (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Gameshow side quest is a sub-mission that can be accessed through the portal in the Walking Stick of Doom section. In this quest, the duo will take part in a game show where they must both throw the bomb between each other. If one player keeps it to themselves for a long time, an explosion will be triggered. There will be seven rounds, the first one being training, with each level getting increasingly harder as they progress.

Ad

But that doesn't mean this level is extremely difficult, however. For example, there is a lock-on mechanic, which means players need not be extremely accurate while throwing the bomb. You also don't have any penalty for dying, meaning you can repeat this section till the cows come home.

Check out our other guides on Split Fiction:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.