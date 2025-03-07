Split Fiction chapter 3: Mother Earth walkthrough

The Mother Earth mission is a part of Hopes Of Spring, which is the third chapter of Split Fiction. After completing the Heart Of The Forest quest, you will enter a new region filled with challenges. As Mio and Zoe can access all their abilities, you must rely on them to navigate through the jungle and reach the next area. During your journey, you will encounter sharks and various threats that can hinder your progress.

Hence, this article guides you on how to complete the Mother Earth quest from Split Fiction.

Mother Earth walkthrough from Split Fiction Chapter 3

As you progress through the Hopes Of Spring quest, you will learn Mio and Zoe’s abilities. For better understanding here's a brief overview of what they can do:

Mio and Zoe's abilities (Image via Electronic Arts)

Mio’s abilities

Mio’s primary ability allows her to transform into a giant monkey, who can climb ceilings and shatter objects with her bare hands. Additionally, she can transform into an otter, which lets her swim through shark-infested waters and cover long distances.

Zoe’s abilities

Zoe’s primary ability allows her to transform into a pixie that can do unlimited jumps, which flatten out the further she travels. She can also transform into a treant (similar to Groot from the Marvel Avengers), that can control plants and some parts of the environment to navigate through the whimsical jungle.

Guide to complete the Mother Earth in Split Fiction chapter 3

Initial stage

Eliminate all bugs and navigate through the vines (Image via Electronic Arts/YouTube@Gaming Fight Club)

At the beginning of the quest, you need to capture all the bugs so that Mio can climb the ropes and navigate to the other part of the area. This section is interesting as you require proper coordination to control plants that act as cannons, launching Mio to climb vines and jump into the water.

Underwater progression

Underwater progression from Mother Earth (Image via Electronic Arts/YouTube@Gaming Fight Club)

While you are in mid air, transform into an Otter to swim. Continue swimming once you are in the water and then use Zoe's ability to control walls to raise the water level, which can help Mio leap into another body of water and finally land on solid ground. Once you have completed this part and passed through the narrow passage filled with spikes, you will arrive at an underwater cave.

How to avoid sharks

Avoid sharks by hiding under rocks or between aquatic plants and grasses (Image via Electronic Arts/YouTube@Gaming Fight Club)

This is where the challenge begins. While navigating underwater, you will encounter numerous sharks trying to prey on you. Fortunately, you can bypass them by hiding under rocks or between aquatic plants.

Conclude the Mother Earth

Emerge from the water to conclude the mission (Image via Electronic Arts/YouTube@Gaming Fight Club)

Afterward, you must continue swimming until you are about to emerge from the water. That's when a shark will chase you. However, you can quickly escape by jumping out of the water and transforming into an ape to climb the trunk of a tree. Continue moving forward and you will eventually see a slide. Reaching here will successfully conclude the Mother Earth mission.

