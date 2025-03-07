Split Fiction Chapter 2: Play Me Techno walkthrough

Split Fiction is a lengthy tale about strangers becoming friends to survive a simulation featuring all the horrors their creative minds have conjured. The story follows Mio and Zoe as they work together to escape a realistic simulation of their stories and prevent their ideas from being stolen by Rader Publishing.

The mission structure is divided into subchapters to give the players breathing room to progress the story. Neon Revenge is a lengthy chapter based on one of Mio's old science fiction stories, and is set directly after the prologue. This article will feature everything you need to know about this section, such as puzzle details, trophies, achievements, and more.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers.

Play Me Techno in Split Fiction

This subchapter has a few secrets that you shouldn't ignore (Image via Electronic Arts)

After escaping the SRI pursuing you off the futuristic highway in the Rush Hour section, Mio and Zoe will find themselves on the streets of a poorly developed area of the world. Players will receive their first optional quest, known as The Legend of the Sandfish, but if you and your partner are on the clock, you can ignore it completely and do the main objectives.

Each character has their unique weapons and abilities. For example, you can pull or throw any object with Zoe's gravity whip, which can help you solve environmental puzzles. Mio's gravity sword allows her to cling to the walls or platforms with the same energy, and she can mow down enemies with one fell swoop.

This city is not meant for the faint of heart

Continue following the path, and you will see a balcony with a panel on the side for you to access. One player can clear the path and give the other a way up by launching a ball upwards for the latter to catch and smash at a nearby wall for them to grapple. Keep moving forward, and you will find a similar setup.

Split Fiction sends a good message about working together in video games (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you are not careful about how you conduct your gravity-based abilities, you can end up hurting innocent bystanders nearby and unlock the Are We The Baddies trophy or achievement. In the next area, there will be a hopscotch grid on the floor and a breakable window to the left. After breaking it, Mio can attach herself to the wall to jump across the elevated platform and drop a ladder for Zoe.

Continue following the path, open the locked door, enter the tunnel, then take a sharp left.

If you are a trophy or achievement hunter, you should know that there is a large mascot on the right side. Zoe can use her gravity whip to dismember it, which will unlock the Rose's Best Friend achievement or trophy. This is a cute little Easter egg from It Takes Two, another game developed by Hazelight Studios.

Mio will be visibly disgusted by this heinous act and will convince you to keep going and stop wasting time. The next obstacle will be a room with a force field, which can be disabled by cutting the right set of wires. You and your partner will be in a subway station, and it is worth noting that these trains can kill you instantly if you are in the way.

The best course of action is to time the trains and run as fast as you can without getting hit. Take note of the flashing lights from behind; that is your cue to take cover in the first tunnel. For the second tunnel, the train will be going towards you, and this is where wall-running and your grapple hooks come in handy.

Once you are clear from running trains, you find yourselves at the next station. This section requires a bit of platforming, and you and your partner will have to use everything you have learned from prior sections, such as wall-running, air-dashing, and more. Eventually, you land on the rooftop of a nightclub with a ventilation fan blocking the way.

To avoid getting hit by the spinning blades, you can find a switch nearby to shut it down momentarily. Players can descend gently to the nightclub and use the lights as a way to swing and grapple across hanging platforms. Work your way toward an elevator to end this section.

This will carry you and your partner to the next subchapter and your first major boss fight.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

