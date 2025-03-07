Split Fiction: Rader Publishing chapter walkthrough

Split Fiction has finally been released, months after it was revealed during The Game Awards last year. Director Josef Fares is back with a new project highlighting teamwork, friendship, and sisterhood, all major components to make this story another memorable experience from Hazelight Studios.

It wouldn't be a Hazelight Studios game if the opening level didn't kick off with a bang. This article will cover everything you need to know about Rader Publishing, the opening chapter of this new game.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers.

The Rader Publishing chapter in Split Fiction is masterfully done

Split Fiction is a unique take on the fantasy and science fiction genres (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The Rader Publishing chapter is designed to teach players the ropes and basic gameplay mechanics. While Split Fiction is made by the same developers behind It Takes Two, Brothers, and A Way Out, it is a completely different genre. Hazelight Studios wanted to showcase how these new protagonists are different from one another.

The story follows Mio and Zoe, two aspiring writers with different interests. They are thrown into their worlds, where they must overcome obstacles and more environmental obstacles as a team. The opening chapter has two subchapters, each highlighting their areas of expertise.

Freedom Fighters

After being thrown into the simulation, the pair enter a futuristic world written by Mio. This is the first time for players to take control of the characters, and the developers designed this level to serve as a tutorial. All you have to do is keep pressing forward with your partner and you will eventually come across the part where the game teaches you to do a jump and double jump.

This mechanic is no different from other games with this feature. You can press the jump button twice to perform a double jump. This could help you clear gaps or climb higher places. Next, you and your partner will learn to do a wall run, and it is easier to do in-game than in real life.

All you need to do is jump toward the wall. The characters will start running, and you must jump toward the other side to maintain momentum. Sprinting requires speed, patience, and timing, and you will come across an area where flames will come out of the ground. You need to time your sprints to get through unscathed.

There is a panel that controls a lift that will take you topside, but spaceships will start firing at you. You and your partner must survive by utilizing the dash feature until the ships pave the way for your next objective. The next major move is a combination between a double jump and a dash called an air dash. You need to perform a double jump by pressing the jump button twice and finish with a dash.

The next phase will require teamwork to lower an energy shield for the other to get through. As player 1, you can get across with the grappling hook after player 2 pulls the power source.

Timing and coordination are key factors to get across the puzzles in this game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

After player 1 gets across, player 2 must time their grapple, since the shields are malfunctioning. The next mechanic is called the ledge run, which is essentially a wall run, but your character is holding on to a ledge.

The next part is a 2D side scroller where Zoe and Mio climb up yellow poles and jump to the next. After that, there is a panel on the side of a ship that you and your partner must override together.

Split Fiction can mess with your sense of direction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Rockets start firing and you can easily evade them by dodging the red lasers, but you will fall to another level submerged underwater.

Follow the path ahead and you will come across machinery that can crush you instantly. To get across, you must time your jumps to get to the other side. Grapple your way out and an enemy ship will start firing. Together with your partner, you can take control of the ship and shoot back until they crash land and see the glitch.

Brave Knights

The glitch will take them to Zoe's world full of trolls and other fantastical beings. Trolls will start attacking, which will lead to a chase sequence, where you and your partner must run uphill against rolling barrels. Players must jump on a wooden lift, carrying them to the next objective. Unfortunately, trolls have other plans and destroyed the lift.

After surviving a futuristic dystopian level, you have to worry about surviving trolls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Upon falling, you'll be led to another chase sequence akin to Crash Bandicoot. Players will fall to the world's water system and into a mill. You can escape by climbing and learn another variation of air dash, but upwards. There are spinning blades that are too fast for normal climb speeds, and you can get through by dashing upwards. At the top, players must take a leap and land on a hay bale.

The next area is all about stealth and speed. Players must get across a field with two trolls by distracting one with lemons so the other can get through unseen. Return the favor and cover for your partner to progress the chapter. There is no shortage of trolls in the next area, and players must get across by jumping on top of flagpoles.

After safely reaching the next roof, players must push a wooden crate to get through. The final glitch is on top of a massive tower, and this will put everything you have learned to the test. As soon as you reach the second glitch, the Rader Publishing chapter of Split Fiction is over.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

