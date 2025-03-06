Is Split Fiction couch co-op?

Split Fiction is the latest co-op adventure from developer Hazelight Studios. Building atop past two-player experiences like A Way Out and Game of the Year 2021 It Takes Two, it promises an all-new approachable title with various unique ideas that players can enjoy. That said, gamers expecting split-screen gameplay will be delighted to know that this is possible.

With fewer AAA studios paying heed to couch co-op gameplay, it is great to see Hazelight continuing the tradition with new, inventive ideas. Read on to know more about how split-screen works in Split Fiction.

How to play Split Fiction couch co-op

Take control of two heroes stuck in a virtual world (Image via EA)

The premise is fairly simple. Once loaded into the main menu, follow these steps to play couch co-op:

Select "Play Local" via the first player's controller.

Use the second connected controller to take control of Player Two.

Select New Game to begin the journey.

Console gamers can use two controllers, each in one player's hand, to play through the game. This same setup can be done on PC. Alternatively, one player may choose to use a controller while the other plays on a keyboard and mouse.

Being local co-op, no internet is required as the couch co-op setup lets two players in the same room play the game on one display. This will split the screen into two halves, with one half showing Mio and the other Zoe, the two playable protagonists of the game.

As with past entries from the developer, you will be thrust into various scenarios where you and your partner must work together to overcome obstacles, ranging from puzzle, platforming, and on-rails sequences to boss fights. The sheer variety of gameplay styles and mini-games will ensure the adventure does not feel stale even if it is a linear story-driven adventure.

Split Fiction is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Read more: Is Split Fiction a sequel to It Takes Two and A Way Out?

