All side missions in Split Fiction

There are a total of 12 side missions in Split Fiction, which will become available once you start Chapter 2. These side missions or stories are divided equally across Chapter 2 to Chapter 5. This means that beginning with Chapter 2, you will encounter three side missions in each chapter till Chapter 5.

Keep an eye out for large bubbles; interacting with them begins the corresponding side quests. In this article, we'll take a look at all the side missions in Split Fiction. That said, do note that we won't dive deep into how you can complete them in this article but rather provide you with an overview of how to locate them in the game.

List of all the side missions in Split Fiction

Given below is a list of all the 12 side missions in Split Fiction:

Chapter 2

The Legend of the Sandfish (Mission: Play Me Techno)

Farmlife (Mission: Streets of Neon)

Mountain Hike (Mission: Big City Life)

Chapter 3

Train Heist (Mission: Lord Evergreen)

Gameshow (Mission: Walking Stick of Doom)

Collapsing Star (Mission: Halls of Ice)

Chapter 4

Kites (Mission: Toxic Tumblers)

Moon Market (Mission: Test Chamber)

Notebook (Mission: Soaring Desperados)

Chapter 5

Slopes of War (Mission: Water Temple)

Space Escape (Mission: Craft Temple)

Birthday Cake (Mission: Treasure Temple)

These are all the side missions in Split Fiction. To learn more about them, check out the section below.

Locations of all the side missions in Split Fiction

Given below are the locations of all the side missions in Split Fiction and how you can get to them:

Chapter 2 - Neon Revenge

Exploring all Chapter 2 side missions in Split Fiction (Image via EA)

Here are all the side missions in Chapter 2 of Split Fiction and where you can find them in your main journey:

The Legend of the Sandfish: You will encounter this side mission during the Play Me Techno main quest. Right after the highway chase sequence ends, you will be introduced to the side mission shortly after a cutscene. In this mission, players must make their way to the portal while avoiding the Sandfish.

You will encounter this side mission during the Play Me Techno main quest. Right after the highway chase sequence ends, you will be introduced to the side mission shortly after a cutscene. In this mission, players must make their way to the portal while avoiding the Sandfish. Farmlife: This side mission can be accessed during the Streets of Neon main quest. In this story, players assume the role of pigs with a few, let's just say, unique abilities. You can access this mission after you defeat Mr. Hammer. Once he is defeated, do not take the elevator upward. Instead, look to the right to find the bubble.

This side mission can be accessed during the Streets of Neon main quest. In this story, players assume the role of pigs with a few, let's just say, unique abilities. You can access this mission after you defeat Mr. Hammer. Once he is defeated, do not take the elevator upward. Instead, look to the right to find the bubble. Mountain Hike: In this side story, Zoe and Mio are carried by giants, and overall, it's a sight to behold. You can access it during the Big City Life mission. Instead of throwing player 1 in the toilet across the street, throw them into the one on the balcony. From there, they can throw the ladder down, and both players can access this side story.

Chapter 3 - Hopes of Spring

Exploring all Chapter 3 side missions in Split Fiction (Image via EA)

The following are all the side missions in Split Fiction Chapter 3, along with their locations in the game:

Train Heist: You'll come across this side story late into the Lord Evergreen mission. Instead of going left on the poles, go right. Eventually, you'll come across the bubble that will give you access to this side story.

You'll come across this side story late into the Lord Evergreen mission. Instead of going left on the poles, go right. Eventually, you'll come across the bubble that will give you access to this side story. Gameshow: This side story is available during the Walking Stick of Doom main quest. After you reach the open area, you'll be persuaded to turn right. Take a left instead, and you will end up before the side story bubble.

This side story is available during the Walking Stick of Doom main quest. After you reach the open area, you'll be persuaded to turn right. Take a left instead, and you will end up before the side story bubble. Collapsing Star: In Halls of Ice, you'll have to enter a castle later in the mission. But don't do it yet. Instead, look for a bubble on the right side. This will let you access the Collapsing Star side mission.

Chapter 4 - Final Dawn

Exploring all Chapter 4 side missions in Split Fiction (Image via EA)

Given below are the locations of all the side missions in Chapter 4 of the game:

Kites: This side story can be found during the Toxic Tumblers mission. When you reach the main hallway with the moving cylinders, instead of turning left here, proceed through the hallway to get to the story.

This side story can be found during the Toxic Tumblers mission. When you reach the main hallway with the moving cylinders, instead of turning left here, proceed through the hallway to get to the story. Moon Market: After you've reached the platform with four moving sub-platforms while playing through the Test Chamber quest, turn left instead of moving forward. You will eventually get to the side mission bubble. Interact with it to start this story.

After you've reached the platform with four moving sub-platforms while playing through the Test Chamber quest, turn left instead of moving forward. You will eventually get to the side mission bubble. Interact with it to start this story. Notebook: This is the final side story in Chapter 4. During the Soaring Desperados mission, you will come across a level where you have to use your jetpack to get over a pipe. Once you have reached the big pipe, turn left, and you will find this side story bubble.

Chapter 5 - Rise of the Dragon Realm

Exploring all Chapter 5 side missions in Split Fiction (Image via EA)

Chapter 5 features the final three side missions in Split Fiction. To locate them in the game, read below:

Slopes of War: This one is a little tricky to get to, but not impossible. During the Water Temple mission, you will eventually get to a point where you have to jump over two golden balls. In this section, turn left, and you will find a platform. Coordinate with your partner to reach the other side, and you will find the side story bubble.

This one is a little tricky to get to, but not impossible. During the Water Temple mission, you will eventually get to a point where you have to jump over two golden balls. In this section, turn left, and you will find a platform. Coordinate with your partner to reach the other side, and you will find the side story bubble. Space Escape: During the Craft Temple mission, after exiting the cave, take a right instead of moving ahead. Eventually, you'll locate the story bubble.

During the Craft Temple mission, after exiting the cave, take a right instead of moving ahead. Eventually, you'll locate the story bubble. Birthday Cake: Birthday Cake is the final side mission in Split Fiction. In your journey along the path with pink crystals, don't take a right to the temple. Instead, take a left from here, and you will find the final side mission.

That covers all the side missions in Split Fiction and how you can find them in the game.

