How to get Split Fiction Friend's Pass on Steam for free

The Split Fiction Friend's Pass is a mandatory requirement for players who do not own the game to play it with their friends who own a full copy. This is in line with developer Hazelight Studios' past games, such as A Way Out and It Takes Two. Said method ensures co-op partners do not need to spend twice or get two copies to play their latest story-driven co-op action-adventure title.

With that said, the Friend's Pass is completely free of cost, and here's how PC players on Steam can grab it for free to play with their friends.

Split Fiction Friend's Pass details explored

Team up for an adventure like no other (Image via EA)

To get the Split Fiction Friend's Pass, here are the steps for Player Two to follow:

Log into Steam. Head to the official Split Fiction page. Select "Install" under the Split Fiction Friends Pass option. This will add the game to the Library. Download and install the game.

Note that since both players will need access to the full experience, the Friend Pass is the full-fat 85 GB package. That said, players will need to co-op with someone who has purchased Split Fiction since they are the host. Additionally, the game is not playable solo as there is no single-player option to begin with.

The game only has Local Co-op or Online Co-op options. As such, Split Fiction Friend's Pass players cannot play through the campaign themselves for free either. This is emphasized by the fact that all set-pieces require two players to work in tandem and overcome the challenges.

Split Fiction PC system requirements explored

Here are the specs needed to run Split Fiction (Image via EA)

Split Fiction Friend's Pass owners on Steam must ensure their PC meets the full system requirements to be able to run the game. As a brand-new Unreal Engine 5 game, it features rich visuals. However, the developers have ensured that players will get a blisteringly smooth performance across the board if their rigs can keep up.

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or Radeon RX 470 (4GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or Radeon RX 470 (4GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB) or AMD Radeon 6700 XT (12GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB) or AMD Radeon 6700 XT (12GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB

Lastly, since the game has crossplay, Split Fiction Friend's Pass players on Steam can also play with the main copy owners on consoles.

Split Fiction is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

