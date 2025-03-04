How long does it take to beat Split Fiction?

Published by Electronic Arts, Split Fiction is an upcoming adventure title that will be released globally on March 6, 2025. This co-op title has been developed by Hazelight Studios and utilizes a split-screen feature, the real essence of co-op games. But how long will it take you and your friend to beat Split Fiction?

Depending on you and your co-op partner's mastery in co-op games and action adventure titles, it can take you between 10-12 hours to beat the main story of Split Fiction. Not to mention, communication and collaboration between you and your partner can greatly impact the gameplay as well.

Split Fiction: Side quests completion time and online co-op mode explained

If you also target side quests, it will take you around 15-18 hours to complete the game. For a co-op title, Split Fiction offers a lot of playable content. You and your friend can collect upto 21 trophies in the game: a list of these achievements can be found here.

The best way to enjoy this game is through couch co-op mode (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you're wondering whether the game can be played in a single player mode, unfortunately, the answer is no. It is specifically designed to be a couch co-op adventure. Thus, the most fun way to play Split Fiction is by having a friend over and enjoying the game. It is also playable via online co-op.

The best part is that both players don't need to own a copy of Split Fiction. Even if only one of you buy the game, you can invite your friend to play it with you for free. This is a popular feature that other successful co-op games like A Way Out and It Takes Two also offered in the past.

While one of you will have to own a copy of the game, the other will have to download Friend's Pass. Using this, you can invite your friend to your session and play together.

