Split Fiction guide: Can you switch between Zoe and Mio?

Simply put, yes, you can switch between Zoe and Mio in Split Fiction. In the game, various levels grant each character unique abilities or roles. Sometimes, it may happen that a player is not adept at using the abilities properly for one of the characters. This might cause both players to be stuck at a particular level or puzzle.

Ad

In that case, they might want to change their characters for a while so that they can progress through the level or solve a puzzle. For players on couch co-op, this shouldn't be an issue as all it requires is simply exchanging controllers. However, if they are playing online, switching up characters isn't so simple. That said, it is not difficult by any means and can be done.

To learn more about how you can switch between Zoe and Mio in Split Fiction, read below.

Ad

Trending

How to switch between Zoe and Mio in Split Fiction

To switch between Zoe and Mio in Split Fiction easily, follow the steps that are mentioned below:

When you are stuck at a particular area, simply press "Esc" on your PC or the "Options" button on your controller to bring up the game's pause menu.

Then, head over to the main menu. Do note that this will restart your game from the last save location or checkpoint.

From your main menu, select the option to continue your game. You will then get the option to select your character again and switch the devices you and your partner are using as input.

Simply switch your input devices for the character you want to play as.

Ad

Guide to switching between Zoe and Mio in Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Also read: How to get Split Fiction Friend's Pass on Steam for free

Ad

That's it. Once loaded into the game, your characters will be swapped and you can play as Zoe or Mio, depending on the character you switched from. This can be done an infinite number of times. That said, do note that each time you go through this process, you will load from the last save or checkpoint.

Hence, it's recommended to switch between Zoe and Mio right after you have saved the game so that you do not lose any progress.

Ad

Read more: Is Split Fiction a sequel to It Takes Two and A Way Out?

However, if you wanted to switch characters on the fly, that is currently not possible. The only way to do so would be in the couch co-op mode (Local), where you can switch your input devices.

That covers everything to know about switching between Zoe and Mio in Hazelight Studios' latest co-op adventure game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.