Split Fiction Chapter 2: Rush Hour walkthrough

Rush Hour is a subchapter in Chapter 2 of Split Fiction. Players must traverse the futuristic dystopia written by Mio, one of the playable characters, years ago to find more glitches in the hopes of breaking free from the simulation. This is the first of many sections in Chapter 2 and the start of a solid foundation between the two characters, the other being Zoe.

Ad

Although the first chapter of the game taught you all the basics, this one will be more unforgiving and challenging. That shouldn't be a problem, though, especially if you and your partner have great communication and coordination.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers.

Beating the Rush Hour in Split Fiction

Different stories grant your characters different gear in Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

After beating the Rader Publishing level, Zoe and Mio deduce that someone from up high intends to steal their ideas. They must find more glitches to crash the system and break free from the simulation. The second chapter is called Neon Revenge, and the title speaks volumes about this story.

Ad

Trending

Teamwork makes the dream work

At the start of the game, players can select which character to use. Both Zoe and Mio have unique gameplay attributes that the other does not possess, which is worth noting, since their abilities tie into solving environmental puzzles. We will refer to them as player 1 and player 2 for Mio and Zoe, respectively. Depending on your role, you can assign them to either character.

The first obstacle is a locked door. Player 2 can use Zoe's gravity whip to pull the panel, and player 1 can slice it with Mio's sword. The next part is for player 1 to cling to the side wall using their gravity sword to cut a rope for player 2 to grapple on.

Ad

The following bit requires player 2 to use the whip to drag a container for player 1 to get across the next area. It is worth noting that you can't slice and dice everything and some items must be carried with the whip. There will be deadly acid on the floor and you can wall run to get across.

One wrong step could cause a major setback for your buddy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The next area has some grinders that throw random projectiles, but it can be used to destroy the power source.

Ad

Once that is done, the grinders will be disabled, allowing player 2 to get across safely. In the next area, Mio must cut the cables to drop hanging containers for Zoe to get across. Players will find themselves on a futuristic highway. They should use grapple hooks and wall jump from one container to the next.

Not even grinders are immune to the effects of gravity (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Players must work together to access certain platforms, such as powering up a trampoline to gain longer air time and destroying a wall that prohibited player 1 from altering gravity. Eventually, player 1 will hijack one of the trucks and can steer it to give player 2 a boost. This is a moving section that can immerse the players to believe that they are not standing in one space for too long.

Ad

You and your partner will enter another truck with more acid, but you can get across by jumping on the spinning barrels to reach the other side and find an exit point. Take a ladder to the left and you will find a few trucks with ladders that can be used as a bridge. Player 1 must mess with gravity again to jump across, and player 2 can drag platforms with their gravity whip.

Ad

Keep pressing forward and you will see a hatch that will trigger a cutscene. The pair will be confronted by local forces known as the SRI and dispatch a handful of soldiers to take both players down. This is where both players can use their unique gravity-based weapons beyond traversal and platforming, which is thrilling and fun.

There is no way to overcome these puzzles all by yourself (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Player 1 can zip through the air and use their sword to mow them down while player 2 can pull enemies toward them, use different objects to attack, or throw them off the platforms. There is no shortage of reinforcements, but they can be easily defeated. Keep jumping forward and the pursuing SRI truck will be the last hurdle of this lengthy section.

Ad

Zoe and Mio can work together to destroy the floating SRI truck by opening a container van with barrels, and player 2 can whip it against the armored truck. Once the pursuing truck is destroyed, another cutscene will play out ending the Rush Hour section of Split Fiction Chapter 2.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.