7 best Kenneth Colley movies and TV shows to watch in tribute to the actor's death at 87

With a film and TV career spanning six decades, Kenneth Colley's body of work speaks for itself. The 87-year-old actor passed away on June 30, 2025, due to complications from COVID and pneumonia, but his work remains a timeless testament to his acting prowess.

Ad

Kenneth Colley climbed the career ladder the hard way, starting out with small, unpaid roles and working as an assistant in theater productions. But through his impactful performances, he developed a cult following, especially for his role as Admiral Piett in the Star Wars franchise.

As fans mourn the passing of this veteran actor, here are 10 movies and TV shows they can revisit.

Disclaimer: All opinions belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

7 Kenneth Colley performances fans must watch

1) Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Official movie poster from the original trilogy (Image via Disney+)

A discussion of Kenneth Colley's filmography would be incomplete without mentioning his appearance in the Star Wars franchise. The Empire Strikes Back sets the stage for an epic battle between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance, with Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia leading the charge. Luke trains to master the Force so that he can fight Darth Vader and stop the Empire from taking over.

Ad

Colley plays Admiral Firmus Piett and, despite his minimal screentime, manages to add a new dimension to the franchise. His portrayal humanized the Imperial Officers, giving them a sense of individuality and depth that made the Empire's depiction more nuanced than that of a stereotypical antagonist.

Where to watch: Disney+

2) Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)

Official poster of the sixth Star Wars installment (Image via Disney+)

Kenneth Colley reprised his role as Admiral Piett in the next installment of the Star Wars franchise, where Luke Skywalker struggles to bring his father, Darth Vader, back from the dark side. The Rebel Alliance bands together for their next mission: destroying the Empire's second Death Star. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) also see their love story take center stage.

Ad

Admiral Piett appears in just a few scenes, but Colley made them count. With subtle facial expressions and impeccable dialogue delivery, he ensured that the Imperial Officers were more than just faceless foot soldiers fading into the background. Fans were able to see immense depth in the franchise, thanks in part to small roles being given to actors like him.

Where to watch: Disney+

3) Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979)

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon)

Chaos ensues when a Judaean baby named Brian is born next door to Jesus (yes, the God), on the same day, and is mistaken for the Messiah. In this biblical black comedy by the Monty Python crew, Brian's attempts to impress a young rebel woman named Judith take comical turns, all set against the backdrop of the Independence Movement against the Romans.

Ad

Kenneth Colley plays the actual Messiah, Jesus, amidst all the confusion. Though he appears in only a few scenes, he perfectly encapsulates exactly what the movie is all about: The hilarity of the situation is a commentary on religion and religious figures that followers sometimes blindly flock towards. It is considered one of his most iconic roles.

Where to watch: Peacock/Prime Video

4) I Hired a Contract Killer (1990)

The dark comedy-drama features Colley as the Killer (Image via Prime Video)

Middle-aged Henri Boulanger is seemingly done with trying to live. So he does the most obvious thing: he hires a terminally ill contract killer to kill him. But in his final two-week window, he falls in love with Margaret and decides to reverse his deal with the Killer, who refuses. The most absurd game of cat and mouse follows.

Ad

Kenneth Colley plays the Killer in this Aki Kaurismäki dark comedy-drama, capturing the single-minded professionalism of a hitman with a goal to accomplish. Colley blends into the director's slow and deliberate narrative style, offering a peek into the mind of a man from the wrong side of the tracks.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) The Music Lovers (1971)

The movie explores the composer's life (Image via Amazon)

Absurdist director Ken Russell and actor Kenneth Colley (credited as Ken Colley in his movies) share a long history of collaboration, and this musical drama is a result of their creative genius. Based on the music composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's deeply conflicted and traumatic personal life, the movie explores themes such as mental health, homosexuality, and the effects of a traumatic childhood.

Ad

Colley plays Modeste Tchaikovsky, the main character's brother. The movie straddles the line between reality and feverish dreamscape, often using fantasy sequences and bold imagery to make a point. Case in point: one scene features Modeste using a cannon to get rid of his brother's obsessive fans. Colley takes the absurdism in his stride and puts on an immersive performance.

Where to watch: MGM+

6) Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Colley as the Changretta patriarch (Image via YouTube/Peaky Blinders)

Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders follows the epic saga of cunning crime boss Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his titular street gang, who establish dominance through illegal bookmaking, drugs, organized crime, and extortion. Set in the aftermath of World War I, the show aptly captures the chaotic reclamation of power and control in Britain's underworld.

Ad

One of the many antagonists Shelby comes across is Kenneth Colley's Vicente Changretta, the reigning patriarch of the Changretta crime family. He and his sons, Luca and Angel, retaliate after John Shelby clashes with Angel. Vincente's order to kill one of Shelby's own becomes a turning point in season 3. Colley embodies the ruthless vengeance of a crime boss, showing no remorse when it comes to protecting his family's pride and power.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

7) Prisoner of Honor (1991)

A still of Kenneth Colley from Prisoner of Honor (Image via Prime Video)

Another Ken Russell-Kenneth Colley collaboration, this made-for-television British film tells the true story of the infamous Dreyfus affair. In 18th-century France, the head of counter-intelligence, Georges Picquart (Richard Dreyfuss), is tasked with proving espionage charges against Captain Alfred Dreyfus. Instead, he finds out that Dreyfus is just the scapegoat and is actually innocent.

Ad

Colley played the victim, Alfred Dreyfus, in one of Russell's more understated directorial stints. He imbued the subtlety the movie required in his dialogue delivery and demeanor, making the movie an interesting look into anti-Semitism in French society.

Where to watch: Tubi

Fans of Kenneth Colley can check out his voice acting as Admiral Piett in Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More