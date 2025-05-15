10 best Thomas Shelby quotes from 'Peaky Blinders'

In 1919 England, a ruthless crime boss named Thomas Shelby and his street gang, the Peaky Blinders, rise to the ranks to become formidable antagonists in the criminal underworld. Fresh off the tail end of World War I, their illegal bookmaking, racketeering, and robbery catch Major Chester Campbell's eye.

British period crime drama Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy in the pivotal role of Shelby, is considered a cult classic, providing fans with a unique window into history through the eyes of characters from the other side of the tracks. It explores themes like power, interpersonal dynamics, and moral ambiguity within the crime family.

Thomas Shelby symbolises complex power as the leader, and his dialogues, through Murphy's nuanced performance, are memorable, elevating the show to greater heights. His thirst for power and self-confidence come through in his measured dialogue.

Here are the 10 best quotes from the Peaky Blinders' main character.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Some spoilers for Peaky Blinders ahead.

Most memorable Thomas Shelby quotes in Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

1) "I'm not a traitor to my class. I'm just an extreme example of what a working man can achieve." (Season 4, episode 4)

Murphy plays Shelby, the leader of the Peaky Blinders (Image via Prime Video)

Niall Devlin relays the news on the ground to Thomas Shelby. He details his worry about the factories and the mines closing down and the imminent victory for the communists, whose fight for fairer laws directly impacts the Peaky Blinders and their business. When Devlin fears that he will be shot for betraying his working-class brethren, Shelby says:

"I'm not a traitor to my class. I'm just an extreme example of what a working man can achieve."

This quote shows Thomas Shelby's self-confidence and pride in his achievements. Even when things seem dangerous, he never lets his steely persona slip, making him a formidable leader who only thinks about becoming more powerful. It also shows how he made it big despite his humble beginnings, even if that means going down murky roads.

2) "We just sell different parts of ourselves." (Season 1, episode 3)

A still from season 1 (Image via Amazon UK)

Thomas Shelby displays his morally ambiguous, but staunch principles through his clever dialogue, laced with a level of realism that is intriguing in the main character of a TV show. His conversations with Grace (Annabelle Wallis) peeled back layers of his complex personality. When Grace is shocked that he thought of her as a sex worker, he simply says:

"We're all w*ores, we just sell different parts of ourselves."

The dialogue immediately establishes what Thomas Shelby thinks of the world, where everything a person needs requires sacrifice. As someone who deals with shady deals and power plays, he places everyone, from a sex worker to a factory worker, on the same pedestal, with everyone selling parts of themselves.

3) "I'm not God. Not yet." (Season 5, episode 1)

Shelby in season 5 (Image via BBC)

Charlie confronts Tommy after he shoots a horse to release it from pain. The dialogue gets increasingly volatile and frustrating, with Charlie exclaiming that Shelby isn't a God to make decisions for all living beings. He replies with:

"I am not a God. Not yet."

Thomas Shelby's story arc until season 5 of Peaky Blinders is summed up in this throwaway line. His growth from being the leader of a street gang to a Member of Parliament showcases his egotistical belief in his skills. It's no wonder he thinks of himself as an omnipotent being.

4) "I can charm dogs. Gypsy witchcraft. And those I can't charm, I can kill with my own hands." (Season 3, episode 2)

Murphy in season 3 (Image via BBC)

This quote encapsulates Thomas Shelby's heritage and his innate ability to get what he wants, no matter the cost. The Shelbys are of Irish-Romani descent due to which they consider themselves gypsies, with a bit of witchcraft in their ancestry. It is meant to create mystery and intrigue about the extent of their powers. But Tommy doesn't hesitate to add:

"I can charm dogs. Gypsy witchcraft. And those I can't charm, I can kill with my own hands."

This goes to show that if his mysterious aura doesn't frighten people, his ability to kill certainly should.

5) "I'm just reminding myself of who I'd have been if I wasn't who I am." (Season 2, episode 5)

Cillian Murphy in season 2 of Peaky Blinders (Image via BBC)

Peaky Blinders displayed integral moments of socio-political commentary on class, power dynamics, and moral ambiguity. Thomas Shelby shocks Curly, one of his stable workers, by joining him in shoveling horse dung. When Curly asks him about it, Shelby replies in his even tone:

“I’m just reminding myself of who I’d be if I wasn’t who I was.”

The dialogue clearly draws a line between where Shelby used to be and where he is now, and the privilege he possesses. The moment is one of introspection and observation, as Shelby grapples with drama and politics while running the street gang.

6) "I have no limitations." (Season 6, episode 6)

A still from season 6 (Image via BBC)

Every main character is presented with moments where they realize the extent of their powers and navigate how they can act within their boundaries. But not Thomas Shelby. As seasons of Peaky Blinders progress, fans see how he navigates every challenge with calculated shrewdness, going all-guns-blazing at anyone or anything that crosses his path.

Michael's growing frustration leads him to betray Shelby, and when he realizes this, he shoots Michael in the eye without any remorse. Later, he says:

"I have no limitations."

This is a direct response to the number of times people have told him to keep his ego in check, finally showcasing the entirety of his character in the series finale of Peaky Blinders. Thomas Shelby is someone for whom limitations don't exist.

7) "I think... So you don't have to." (Season 1, episode 1)

The Peaky Blinders (Image via BBC)

Early in Peaky Blinders, Thomas Shelby establishes that he is the brains of the operation, always anticipating others' moves and being many steps ahead. When he and Arthur are arguing about the powder trick Shelby uses to make people bet on a particular horse, he says:

"I think, Arthur. That's what I do. I think. So that you don't have to."

The show deals with the Shelby family's rise to power as some of the most influential people in the horse betting scene. This includes tricks, underhanded deals, and deception, all of which are possible through Shelby's intelligence.

8) "There is no rest for me in this world, perhaps the next." (Season 4, episode 6)

Cillian Murphy emulated moral ambiguity in Peaky Blinders (Image via BBC)

Thomas Shelby's egotistical nature is only upstaged by his self-awareness. He knows his power and his abilities, and what those things cost him. With danger lurking in every corner, rest and peace are the price he pays for the empire he builds. He tells his housekeeper:

“There is no rest for me in this world, perhaps the next.”

Here he muses about how he can never truly relax, given the true nature of his life.

9) "All religion is a foolish answer to a foolish question." (Season 3, episode 3)

Murphy in season 3 of Peaky Blinders (Image via BBC)

Thomas Shelby's pragmatism also extends to his views on religion. He views reality as something he can see and understand for himself, which lends to most of his life's philosophies, including religion. He says:

"All Religion Is A Foolish Answer To A Foolish Question."

Through these remarks, he reinforces his strong personality as someone who views life as a game of power, calculated risks, and individuality. This makes him a complex character, especially because he comes from a family of staunch believers. His life experiences seem to have shaped him way more than religion ever has.

10) "The only way to guarantee peace is by making the prospect of war seem hopeless." (Season 3, episode 2)

A still of Thomas Shelby from season 3 (Image via BBC)

Peaky Blinders often pushed the boundaries of what Thomas Shelby is capable of. In his power war with the Changrettas, Shelby does anything necessary to show his true ruthlessness and power, even going back on a peace agreement just to remind them what he is truly capable of.

"The Only Way To Guarantee Peace Is By Making The Prospect Of War Seem Hopeless."

When he says this, fans immediately understand his character, his background as a soldier in World War I, the horrors he has witnessed, and the things he is ready to do to ensure peace comes on his terms.

Thomas Shelby is one of the most well-written characters on television, bringing depth and complexity to Peaky Blinders. Stream all episodes of the show on Netflix, Prime Video, or BBC.

