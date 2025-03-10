Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4: Release window, cast, plot and everything we know so far

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 is here to captivate viewers once again. The new season of the crime drama series premiered on Starz on March 7, 2025, and will have 10 thrilling episodes, releasing every Friday till May 9, 2025.

The story of the series revolves around Kanan Stark, who slowly steps out of the shadow of his powerful mother to become a gangster involved in the drug business. An older version of this character was originally played by rapper 50 Cent in Power, who is also the narrator and one of the executive producers of the series.

The series is created by Sascha Penn and is a prequel to Courtney A. Kemp's crime drama, Power. It stars Mekai Curtis, London Brown, Patina Miller, Malcolm Mays, and Joey Bada$$ in prominent roles.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 release date

As mentioned above, Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 episode 1 was released on Starz on March 7, 2025. A trailer for the series was released on February 11, 2025, and provided a glimpse of all the action and drama that is going to take place in Kanan's life after the bloody finale of season 3.

This season will consist of 10 episodes that will be released every Friday till May 9, 2025. Here is the release schedule for each episode:

Season 4, Episode 1 — Friday, March 7

Season 4, Episode 2 — Friday, March 14

Season 4, Episode 3 — Friday, March 21

Season 4, Episode 4 — Friday, March 28

Season 4, Episode 5 — Friday, April 4

Season 4, Episode 6 — Friday, April 11

Season 4, Episode 7 — Friday, April 18

Season 4, Episode 8 — Friday, April 25

Season 4, Episode 9 — Friday, May 2

Season 4, Episode 10 — Friday, May 9

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 will be available on all Starz streaming and on-demand services as well as the Starz app. Hulu, Prime Video, and The Roku Channel are a few streaming possibilities. However, a Starz subscription is required to access the show.

What is Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 about?

Season 4 of the acclaimed crime drama will continue the story after the bloody season finale of the last season. However, viewers get a breather as the story goes three months back and shows how things unfolded. The episode focused on how Unique, played by Joey Bada$$, managed to reach the abandoned warehouse from the woods in three months.

The upcoming episodes might delve deeper into the new dynamics among Unique, Raq, and Kanan. Here's the official synopsis of the premiere episode of season 4:

"Unique endures a painful recovery fueled by hate and vengeance as other untold narratives unfold around him, filling in the gaps leading up to the deadly showdown in the season three finale by revisiting events through other perspectives."

Who is in the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4?

Below is the list of the actors and the roles they play in the series:

Mekai Curtis as Kanan

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas

Joey Bada$$ as Kadeem "Unique" Mathis

Antonio Ortiz as Shawn "Famous" Figueroa

Hailey Kilgore as Laverne "Jukebox" Thomas

Sibongile Mlambo as Imani Okoye

Tony Danz as Stefano Marchetti

Chris Redd as Early Tyler

Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla

Paul Ben-Victor as Phil Russo

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 and other such films and shows.

