Will Mark Hamill return to the Star Wars franchise? Details explored

Mark Hamill, born on September 25, 1951, is best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. Beyond Star Wars, Mark Hamill is known for voice acting, most notably as the Joker in DC Comics animated films.

However, as much as fans adore him for his role in Star Wars, Mark Hamill has made it clear that his time as Luke Skywalker has come to an end. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, he openly discussed his decision to step away from the Star Wars franchise.

Hamill said he appreciated the chance to be part of such a legendary series, but he thought it was time for Lucasfilm to advance and concentrate on younger characters. His leaving stemmed from his personal belief that new faces should take the front stage, ushering in the future of the franchise from legacy characters.

Hamill stated in his ComicBook.com interview published on May 31, 2025, that he would not play Luke Skywalker in any more Star Wars films, including the New Jedi Order. He said his time as Luke Skywalker was fulfilling and thanked everyone for their help.

Mark Hamill will not return as Luke Skywalker

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Mark Hamill talked about why he would not play Luke Skywalker again in Star Wars. He said that Star Wars profoundly impacted popular culture, but he emphasised that his time with the character was meaningful and fulfilling. Moving the story forward was very important to Hamill, who also said that the focus should be on new characters instead of old ones.

He stated:

“We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that. But my view is, I had my time. I’m appreciative of that, but I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters.”

Joking on the impossibility of appearing as a "naked Force ghost," the actor also made light of his character's possible comeback. His last visit to the franchise as Luke Skywalker was in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), returning as a fully clothed Force ghost.

Apart from his comedy, Hamill underlined that his decision to leave the show was deliberate and that the Star Wars series had progressed to the point where other characters should take the front stage and guide the story ahead.

The actor recalled that when Star Wars began, George Lucas had called it “the most expensive low-budget movie ever made,” and never expected it to become a global phenomenon. Despite his success, Hamill believed the legacy characters' time had passed.

Although some fans would be disappointed by Hamill's choice to distance himself, it emphasizes his sincere wish to see Star Wars keep flourishing with fresh narratives and new heroes.

Set to center Rey (Daisy Ridley), the forthcoming New Jedi Order offers the franchise a perfect chance to turn the page and venture into unexplored ground, free from depending on past characters like Luke Skywalker.

