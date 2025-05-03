Monty Python and the Holy Grail (50th Anniversary): Re-release date, where to watch, and more

Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the cult classic comedy film, is set to return to cinemas for its 50th anniversary. The movie was first released in 1975 and will be shown again in the US theaters on May 4, 2025. Fathom Events is putting out this special edition that honors the work of the famous comedy group Monty Python.

Ad

The movie is a parody of the Arthurian legend, specifically King Arthur's search for the Holy Grail. Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin wrote the movie; they are all part of the Monty Python group. Gilliam and Jones directed it, which marked their first time directing a full-length movie.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail has a mix of silly humor, strange characters, and funny sketches. The movie lasts an hour and a half.

Ad

Trending

Monty Python and the Holy Grail re-releases on May 4, 2025, and its plot analysis

Expand Tweet

Ad

The re-release of Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be available on May 4, 2025. Fans can enjoy the movie in theaters for its 50th-anniversary celebration.

The beginning of Monty Python and the Holy Grail has a hilariously strange credit sequence with pseudo-Swedish subtitles and an unusual appeal to visit Sweden. This strange beginning sets the tone for the rest of the movie, which is about King Arthur and his servant Patsy's quest to find the Holy Grail.

Ad

King Arthur gets some knights, like Sir Lancelot, Sir Bedevere, and Sir Galahad, to accompany him on a quest. The knights face several silly problems, like a debate over whether swallows can carry coconuts, a failed attempt to sneak into a French castle with a Trojan Rabbit, and a run-in with the famous Knights Who Say "Ni!" They also have to deal with strange people like Tim the Enchanter and the Black Beast, an animated monster.

Ad

Arthur and his knights meet a lot of strange people along the way. At the Bridge of Death, they are asked a lot of questions, and their rescue mission at Swamp Castle goes wrong.

Eventually, they have to fight the French soldiers who taunt them. At the end of the movie, the knights are arrested by modern police, who are looking into the murder of a historian. This is a funny way to end the movie.

Ad

The whole of Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a satirical and absurdist take on the Arthurian legend.

Cast of Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the movie, the Monty Python group plays several parts: John Cleese plays Sir Lancelot, the Black Knight, and the French Taunter; Graham Chapman acts as King Arthur; and Terry Gilliam plays the likeable Patsy and a bunch of other strange characters, like the Green Knight and the Soothsaying Bridgekeeper.

Terry Jones plays Sir Bedevere and Prince Herbert, and Eric Idle plays Sir Robin the Not-So-Brave and a few other classic roles. Sir Galahad is played by Michael Palin, who also plays the leader of the Knights Who Say Ni and the Lord of Swamp Castle.

Ad

Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be available on the screens from May 4, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More