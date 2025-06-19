How to watch Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Disney's Frozen (2013) brought together magic, love, and adventure, becoming a global hit that birthed sequels and a Broadway musical. Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical is a proshot of the West End production of the musical set to premiere on Disney+ on June 20, 2025, promising a new experience to viewers.

Ad

Although the plot, characters, and some of the music in the Broadway musical remain the same as in the movie, it also offers new elements and gives viewers a look at the elaborate live performance by the cast. The musical was first performed in 2018 at Broadway's St. James Theatre. It also had a North American Tour and several international productions, including one on the West End.

Fans of the musical will now be able to experience it from the comfort of their home on Disney+ with the upcoming release of Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical.

Ad

Trending

When is Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical releasing?

A still from Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical (Image via YouTube/Disney Plus)

Elsa and Anna will return to TV screens once again through Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical. The large-scale production, featuring a diverse ensemble cast and recording of live stage performances, will be released on June 20, 2025.

Ad

The new release follows the theatrical adaptation of Frozen, bringing the same storyline and characters to the stage. However, the unique point of this upcoming content is that it covers an entire staged performance of the Broadway adaptation, recorded specially for the streaming platform release. It also includes new music that has been created for the theatrical production.

This offers a grand theatrical experience to the viewers. The release will also become a new addition to Disney's popular film franchise, which also include 2 full movies.

Ad

Also read: What's new on Disney+ in June 2025? Ironheart, Phineas and Ferb season 5, The Bear season 4, and more

Where to watch Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical?

A still from Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical (Image via YouTube/Disney Plus)

The stage is set to welcome the beloved Frozen story back home again in a new avatar. Viewers can watch Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical on Disney+. The platform can be availed by interested viewers through its varied subscription plans and offers.

Ad

A basic Disney+ with ads plan is charged at $10/month, and an ad-free basic plan is priced at $16/month. While these plans provide restricted features, a premium plan can be availed for ad-free streaming, Dolby Atmos immersive sound, unlimited downloads, and more.

Disney+ can also be subscribed to through special bundle plans, enabling users to get access to it along with various other platforms of their choice at varied charges. Bundle plans may incorporate popular platforms like Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Max in varying combinations.

Ad

Also read: Why is Tiana getting shelved by Disney? Explained

What is Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical all about?

Ad

Disney has been bringing its iconic movies to the stage through theatrical Broadway productions for decades. The global hit film Frozen has been one such inspiration for an on-stage performance for Disney. Frozen: The Hit Musical was first brought to Broadway in 2018 at the St. James Theatre before moving ahead with a North American Tour from 2019 to 2024.

Although the larger plot and characters remain the same as the movie, a total of 12 new songs have been made for the Broadway adaptation, along with hit songs from the movie like Let It Go. The complete performance, including a prominent ensemble of theatre actors, live stage enactments, stage setup, and more, has been recorded professionally during the show's West End production for the release coming out on June 20, 2025.

Ad

With a book by Jennifer Lee, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the musical has made a mark on the audience since its release. Currently, Disney is also staging the theatrical productions for its other popular films, such as The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More