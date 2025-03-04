Why is Tiana getting shelved by Disney? Explained

Disney has officially canceled the long-awaited Tiana series, a project first announced in 2020 as a musical continuation of The Princess and the Frog.

The decision aligns with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ shift away from developing original long-form content for streaming services. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on March 3, 2025, Disney is also shelving an unannounced feature-length project that was planned for Disney+.

Despite multiple revisions and changes in the creative team, the series was unable to meet production expectations within its budget, as reported by Deadline on March 3, 2025. The move follows Disney’s broader strategy change, influenced by the box office success of Moana 2.

Originally conceived as a series, it was reworked into a theatrical release. Instead of a full-length series, Disney is now developing a short-form special centered on Tiana, with Joyce Sherri attached as director and writer.

Originally announced in 2020, Tiana was envisioned as a musical continuation of The Princess and the Frog, with Anika Noni Rose reprising her role as Disney’s first Black princess. However, the project faced multiple delays, creative adjustments, and budget concerns, ultimately leading to its cancellation.

Production costs played a key role in Tiana's cancellation. As per ComicBookClique (March 3, 2025), despite attempts to rework the series and introduce several creative team changes, the show failed to meet financial and production expectations. The same report notes that Disney’s internal reevaluation of its streaming model led to a stronger preference for theatrical releases over episodic content.

This shift is evident in Disney’s handling of Moana 2, which was originally conceived as a Disney+ animated series before being restructured as a theatrical release. The decision proved successful, as Moana 2 surpassed $1 billion at the global box office. Similarly, Inside Out 2 generated $1.7 billion in revenue, further reinforcing the financial advantages of theatrical distribution over streaming-exclusive projects, as reported by News.com.au on March 4, 2025.

Disney shifted its priorities after the pandemic when the company focused on growing Disney+ by developing exclusive streaming content. Former CEO Bob Chapek pushed film studios to create projects specifically for the platform. However, the company later reassessed this approach, deciding to prioritize theatrical films while maintaining short-form content for streaming.

Although Tiana will not move forward as a full-length series, the company still plans to keep the character active. A short-form special based on The Princess and the Frog is in early development with Joyce Sherri set to direct, as per News.com.au. Disney has also expanded Tiana’s presence by turning Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at its theme parks, as per Polygon on March 4, 2025.

Walt Disney Animation plans to release one theatrical film per year alongside various short-form projects and specials. Zootopia 2 is scheduled for release on November 26, with Jared Bush directing and writing, while Byron Howard will serve as co-director.

The studio has also planned an unannounced feature film for November 2026, followed by the third installment of the Frozen franchise in November 2027, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Short-form content continues to perform well on streaming platforms. Bluey, which Disney+ licenses, became the most-watched show in the U.S. last year, according to Nielsen. Disney Animation has previously found success with projects like Zootopia+ and Baymax!, which earned critical acclaim and an Emmy.

Stay tuned for more updates.

