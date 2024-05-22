"That if I lost weight, I would look better" — Kelly Osbourne recalls a time when a movie executive told her as a child that she was "too fat"

TV personality and singer Kelly Osbourne discussed on her podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, about the time she was told that she was "too fat" to be on TV. On the May 21 episode of the podcast, Osbourne told her family about an incident she faced in her childhood. She said,

"When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office and he was putting golf balls into a cup and gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better."

The 39-year-old singer further described the entire incident to be extremely insulting.

Papa Don't Preach singer Kelly Osbourne opened up about being called fat by a TV executive when she was a kid

On the May 21 episode of Kelly Osbourne's podcast, she spoke to her family about a disturbing incident that happened in her childhood. She recalled being called fat by an executive who also told her that she could be in the movies if she lost weight. While Osbourne didn't reveal the executive's identity, she did mention the timeline of the incident.

According to her, it happened when she was cast in the 2003 movie Freaky Friday remake. The film also starred Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and several other actors.

Osbourne further recalled—

"I was gonna play her best friend, and then it was right before Mom got diagnosed with cancer, so I quit. And he was just saying, 'You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight.'"

Jack, Kelly Osbourne's brother described this sad incident as the "most LA s**t ever." Kelly agreed to that and continued by saying—

"And I was just, like, this is the most insulting f**king [thing]."

This conversation had come up shortly after recent speculations about her weight loss. These speculations have gone so far that people have assumed she used Ozempic as well.

In an April 19 interview with Extra TV, she said—

"I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic."

The singer and actress claimed that it was the birth of her son that made her lose weight. In 2022, Kelly Osbourne gave birth to her son Sidney whom she had with Sid Wilson.

In the April interview, Kelly revealed her secret of losing 85 lbs. According to her, she cut down on carbohydrates and sugar which helped her lose weight faster. The actress further credited a total treatment that involves EMFACE and EMSCULPT NEO, resulting in a toned body. Dr. Glynis Ablon, who performed the procedure said,

"This is a device that actually is like doing 20,000 sit-ups or leg squats, so it’s literally contracting the muscles. It’s like doing yoga for the face."

She further explained that she had gestational diabetes, and thus had to cut carbs from her diet. Osbourne revealed that had she not done that, she would be at actual risk of getting diabetes. While Kelly claimed to have not taken any drugs to lose weight, she did not bash anybody who would choose to take them.

Osbourne further recalled an old incident with Simon Cowell

In the podcast episode, the family further spoke about the television culture that they have witnessed. In the process, she recalled a bitter incident she faced with Simon Cowell on the American Idol set.

Kelly Osbourne addressed her mom, dad, and brother, and said—

"Do you remember when we were meant to go on American Idol and Simon Cowell threw a s--t fit and we all were there waiting to be on camera and they pulled us off the set? Simon was like, 'I don't want them on the show' and had us taken off during the commercial break."

Kelly's mother Sharon Osbourne had later worked with Cowell on X Factor and claimed that the incident was never discussed. Sharon added that she wasn't even sure that Cowell remembered this incident in the first place when they were working together.

Not just Kelly Osbourne, but several famous personalities have been body shamed in some of their career. The list includes Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, Adele, and Ashley Graham.

39-year-old Kelly Osbourne has amazing songs includes One Word, More Than Life Itself, Disconnected, Come Dig Me Out, and a lot more, in her career.