"I'm too scared" — Kelly Osbourne says she is afraid of plastic surgery but supports others opting for it

English television personality and singer Kelly Osbourne, who first gained international recognition in the Primetime Emmy-winning reality show The Osbournes in 2002, recently shared her thoughts about plastic surgery.

In an interview with People, Osbourne shared that she’s never had any plastic surgery. That said, the star pointed out that she’s a fan of the procedure and what it does for people, which she said is “amazing.” She also made a note that plastic surgery can help give confidence to people and help them feel “beautiful.”

Talking about why she had never done it, Osbourne said:

“I’ve always been in the camp of, if you think it’s broken, fix it. You don’t have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life. So yes, I’m a huge fan, but I’ve never done anything but Botox. I’m too scared.”

The TV star admitted that her fear came from seeing the pain that one has to deal with after such a major surgery, which she has seen “far too many times,” she said. She went on to mention:

“I watched my mom go through every recovery from everything she’s ever done, and it looks awful.”

Osbourne had also candidly spoken about never having cosmetic surgery done in previous interviews. She’d talked with Daily Mail in September 2023, addressing rumors that she’d had surgery on her face. Osbourne mentioned that she’s only done Botox and “that’s it,” elaborating that her slimmer jawline is just her losing weight after having gastric sleeve surgery done, which helped her lose about 85 pounds.

Kelly Osbourne opts for a needle-free lift to keep her face slim and tight

Kelly Osbourne’s talk with People, against shutting down rumors of having plastic surgery, came a few days after the star shared a footage of herself on Instagram with what she does to keep everything tight and lean instead of going under the knife.

The Instagram video showed her undergoing a procedure called EmFace and EmSculpt to help tighten any sagging skin.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Time for this mana to get lifted and toned - without lifting a finger! Had no idea how much I’d love @emsculptneo - the perfect body solution for tightening loose skin post rapid weight loss. And @emface is the best needle-free lift like a workout for the muscles in my face.”

She also mentioned how happy she was to try the procedure and that she couldn’t wait for more.

Kelly Osbourne had also admitted to People that she was halfway through her four EmFace sessions and had started to notice a “huge difference already.”

Talking about the procedure to People, Osbourne mentioned why she likes it. The star stated:

“I like it because it’s needle-free and it works instantly. You sit there for 20 minutes, and you’re done.”

Being a mom to Sid, her child with Slipknot musician Sid Wilson whom they welcomed in 2023, Kelly Osbourne mentioned that the short commitment time of such procedures allows her more time to be with her kid.

